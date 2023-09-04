Uniraj Result 2023 OUT at uniraj.ac.in; Check M.A 3rd sem Merit List Link result.uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Result 2023: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) declared the results for M.A 3rd sem, B.Com. part 1st, 2nd & 3rd year, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Rajasthan University Result 2023: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has recently declared the result for  M.A 3rd sem, B.Com. part 1st, 2nd & 3rd year, and other exams. Uniraj Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) released the results for various courses like M.A 3rd sem, B.Com. part 1st, 2nd & 3rd year, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in

Steps to Check Rajasthan University Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Check the "Students Corner" and click on the "Results" option avalabile there.

Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on “Find”

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Rajasthan University Results 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for University of Rajasthan (Uniraj), Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

 

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

M.A. (FRENCH) III SEMESTER

02-Sep-2023

Click here

M.A. (FRENCH) IV-SEMESTER

02-Sep-2023

Click here

M.A. (HISTORY) ALTERNATIVE SCHEME III SEMESTER

02-Sep-2023

Click here

M.A. (MVA) (PAINTING) III SEMESTER

02-Sep-2023

Click here

B. Com. Part-III

31-Aug-2023

Click here

B. Com. Part-II

31-Aug-2023

Click here

B. Com. Part-I

31-Aug-2023

Click here

M.PHIL. GANDHIAN STUDIES II SEMESTER

31-Aug-2023

Click here

.PHIL. SOCIOLOGY II SEMESTER

31-Aug-2023

Click here

About Rajasthan University

University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj is located in  Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 1947. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Eng & Tech, Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Mgmt, Faculty of Law.

