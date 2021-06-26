UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2021: 3rd Merit List for Shikshak Bharti Released @upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has recently uploaded the third counselling list of candidates for recruitment to the various post of UP Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can check the UP Assistant Teacher 3rd Selection list on the official website.i.e.upasiceduboard.gov.in.

According to UPBED 69000 third counselling list, the candidates can appear for counselling session from 28 June to 29 June 2021 at the scheduled venue. The candidates are required to bring all essential documents on the day of verification. The candidates will have to report at 10 AM. The candidates can check the 3rd list of 69000 Shikshak Bharti on the official website of UPBED.i.e.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The board will issue the appointment letter to the selected teachers on 30 June 2021. This drive aims at 6000 vacancies for Assistant Teachers, to fulfil the seats which are still vacant after two rounds of counselling held last year.

How to Download Roll Number Wise UP Primary Teacher 69000 Recruitment 3rd Counselling List?

Visit the official website of UPBED.i.e.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Click on शासनादेश संख्या-456/68-5-2021-17/2020 दिनांक 17.05.2021 के अनुपालन में 69000 पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया के अन्तर्गत रिक्त पदों पर अनन्तिम चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची flashing on homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Download UPBED 69000 third counselling list and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPBED 69000 third counselling list

The board had conducted the first counselling session on 31 October 2020. In which, around 31227 candidates selected and appointed in various government schools. The second session of counselling was held in December and 36590 appointments were made.

Candidates can now check Roll Number Wise UP Primary Teacher 69000 Recruitment 3rd Counselling List by clicking on the provided link and appear for the counselling session on the scheduled date and time.

