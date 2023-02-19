UP Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Geography Exam Tomorrow, Preparation Tips & Resources

UP Board Class 12 Geography Exam Preparation Tips: The 2022-23 UP Board Inter exams are ongoing. Uttar Pradesh Board of Education has scheduled the Class 12th Geography board exam on Monday, February 20, 2023. Check this article for the important last moment preparation tips to score 90+ marks in UP Board Class 12 Geography board exam 2023.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2023: UP Board Class 12 Geography exam 2023 will be conducted in the afternoon/ evening shift on Monday, February 20, 2023. The exam timing will be from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. UP Board Geography or Bhugol is an subject within the Arts in Humanities stream. Therefore, Arts stream students in UPMSP must use these important tips in the last moments to perform well in the UP Board Class 12 Geography paper 2023.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Paper 2023

The paper will be conducted for 70 marks with 30 marks from project and practical work evaluation.

The questions in the paper will be divided as Multiple Choice questions, Very short answer questions, Short answer questions, long answer questions and map work questions along with the alternatives for visually impaired students.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Preparation Tips and Strategy

These exam preparation tips will help you score the best in UP Board Class 12th Geography exam and boost your overall performance as well.

1 Geography Syllabus 2022-23

Since the exam will have both subjective and objective type questions, students must check the syllabus in detail to make sure that they have read all the important topics for the exam.

UP Board Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2022-23

2 Geography Model Paper 2023

The paper structure for 2023 Class 12 UP Board Geography:

All questions are compulsory.

Question Nos. 1 to 8 are Multiple Choice type questions.

Question Nos. 9 to 16 are Very Short Answer type questions.

Question Nos. 17 to 22 are Short Answer type questions.

Question Nos. 23 to 24 are Long Answer type questions.

Question Nos. 25 to 26 are map related type questions.

Solve the Model Paper provided by UP Board to have a better hold of your syllabus and its important topics.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Model Paper 2022-23

3 Also check the latest exam preparation instructions that the UPMSP has shared for the first time for the candidates of UP Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023. Make sure that you are aware of the new exam pattern. Making any mistake in the OMR Sheet might cost you your marks.

