UP Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 Released @upsssc.gov.in: Download UPSSSC PDF Here

UP Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission on upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download it from here.

UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the final answer keys of the UP Lekhpal Exam 2022 on its website upsssc.gov.in. Those who have submitted the objection against the first answer key can check the revised answers by clicking on UP Lekhpal Answer Key Link available on the commission’s website and below:

The candidates can check their UP Lekhpal probable result with the help of the final answer key.

How to Download UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key ‘07/09/2022 विज्ञापन संख्या- 01-परीक्षा/2022, राजस्व लेखपाल मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0 प0/2.’

Step 3: Download UP Lekhpal Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check final answers

What is UP Lekhpal Result Date 2022 ?

The commission will release the UPSSSC Lekhpal Result very soon on the official website for all the participants. The candidates can check their marks, once released, using their login details. They are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

A total of 8085 vacancies will be filled for Lekhpal Posts.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains Exam 2022 was conducted on 31 July 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM. The commission uploaded the first answer keys on 01 August 2022 and objections were recivied till 07 August 2022.

UP Lekhpal Mains Exam was conducted at 12 exam centres such as Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj and Varanas vacancies in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP).