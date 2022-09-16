UP Police Bharti 2022: Exam to be Conducted for 2430 Vacancies Soon, Details Here

UP Police Bharti 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is soon going to conduct the written exam for Radio Posts. Tenders are invited for the same. Details Here.

UP Police Bharti 2022:The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will fill 2430 vacancies under the radio branch. Out of the total 1374 vacancies are for Assistant Operator, 936 for Head Operator and 120 vacancies for Work Shop Hand. For this, the board has received 539841 as below:

Name of the Post Number of Applications Assistant Operator 389711 Head Operator 76516 Work Shop Hand 73614

Now, the board will conduct the exam for 5.39 lakh candidates or the said posts for which the board has invited tenders from the companies and examination agencies. The bids are being invited specifically for the conduct of written exams and Document Verification/Physical Standard Test at various centres in UP. The last date for receiving tenders is 06 October 2022 from 10 AM to 2 PM and the date of opening technical bids is at 3 PM on 06 October 2022. It is expected to take a month or so to complete the tenders. Hence, we can expect the exam in the month of December 2022 or January 2023.

The company which will be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the recruitment test will be looking after the work like taking care of all the examination procedures like conducting the OMR written exam, document verification, biometric verification during PST and preparing the final selection list.

The board invited the online application for the posts from 27 January to 22 March 2022. The candidates can check the exam pattern and other details through the provided link:

UP Police Radio Recruitment 2022

Last week the tender process was started for recruiting constables from the sports quota in UP Police.