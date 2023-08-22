UP Police Constable Books 2023: Subject-wise Booklist

UP Police Constable books are essential for successful exam preparation. They cover the entire syllabus in a detailed manner and contain sample papers, quizzes etc for practice. Check out the best book of UP Police Constable 2023 for every subject - Hindi, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness.

UP Police Constable Book 2023: UP Police Constable Books play a pivotal role in helping aspiring candidates achieve their dream of joining the Police force. These books are carefully crafted by the subject-matter experts and comprehensively cover the entire syllabus, making them an invaluable tool for UP Police 2023 exam preparation. These books contain detailed explanations of each topic along with sample papers to help you excel in the exam. Scroll through the article to find the list of UP Police Constable Books for General Hindi, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and GK.

UP Police Constable Book 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the official recruitment notification for the UP Police Constable exam. A total of 52699 vacancies will be released for the UP Police Constable exam 2023. Candidates who are gearing up to appear for the exam must be in search of the best book for UP Police Constable preparation.

UP Police Constable Books are an essential part of the exam preparation as they provide candidates with all the crucial information at one place. Below, we have shared the list of UP Police Constable Books for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Hindi and GK subjects to aid you prepare for the exam effectively.

UP Police Constable Hindi Book

Hindi is a vast subject in which candidates’ grammar and language skills are tested. It is one of the most scoring sections of the UP Police Constable exam. Tabulated below are some of the best UP Police Constable Hindi books that every aspirant must-have to crack the exam.

UP Police Constable Hindi Books Authors/Publishers Objective General Hindi S.P. Bakshi Lucent's Samanya Hindi Sanjiv Kumar Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Bharti Pariksha Vidya Editorial Board

UP Police Constable Math Books 2023

Many aspirants perceive the mathematics subject as challenging and time-consuming. Hence, it is imperative to have the right set of Math books for the UP Police Constable exam. These books not only aid in comprehending complex concepts but also boost your time management skills.

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R.S. Aggarwal Numerical Ability 18 Days Wonder by S Chand Magical Books on Quicker Maths by M Tyra, K Kundan

UP Police Constable Books for General Knowledge

With so many GK books available in the market, it becomes confusing to determine which book offers credible information. Take a look at the table below to know the best GK books for UP Police Constable. These books contain the latest facts and information in a crisp manner.

UP Police Constable Book 2023 GK Authors/Publishers Lucent's General Knowledge Dr. Binay Karna and Manwendra Mukul One Liner Approach General Knowledge Kiran Experts Concise General Knowledge Manual Pearson

Reasoning Book for UP Police Constable

While some find reasoning subject interesting, others find it boring and difficult. But experts believe that one can easily fetch maximum marks from this section if he knows tips & tricks and his concepts are clear. This subject is designed to evaluate candidates on the basis of their logical and problem solving skills. Here are some of the best reasoning books for UP Police Constable exam preparation.

UP Police Constable Reasoning Books 2023 Authors/Publishers A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal Lucent Reasoning Arihant Publications

UP Police Constable Preparation Tips

Cracking UP Police Constable exam is not an easy task. However, having a few preparation tips and strategies up your sleeve might make it easier for you. Listed below are a few UP Police Constable preparation tips that must follow to excel in the exam.

Understand the UP Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern

Prepare a study plan and allocate equal time to all the subjects

Cover the entire syllabus in a systematic manner

Create concise notes highlighting key formulas, concepts, and tricks for revision

Attempt full-length mock tests and analyze your performance. Focus on time management and review incorrect answers for improvement.

Stay tuned with us for more such articles.