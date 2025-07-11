UP School Holidays in July 2025: Upcoming Public Holidays & Rain-Related School Closures

As Uttar Pradesh continues to be drenched by monsoon rains, a number of districts have temporarily closed their schools to save staff and students. Overflowing drains, widespread waterlogging, and flash floods in low-lying areas caused by the heavy rainfall in the first two weeks of July impacted everyday life across the state. Officials are prepared to close schools for additional precautionary steps in order to protect students and provide safe access because Uttar Pradesh's monsoon intensity is still high. District-Wise Rain-Related School Closures Due to significant waterlogging on major roadways and in the vicinity of school zones, schools up to Class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida were closed on July 9 and 10. Late on July 8, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district government issued the shutdown order, advising schools to offer classes online wherever possible.

Schools in the western Uttar Pradesh districts of Saharanpur, Shamli, and Baraut were ordered to close from July 8–10 because of the IMD's red alert warning of extremely high rainfall and potential localized floods.

Several private schools in Lucknow and Kanpur switched to online classes on July 11 due to dangerous commutes caused by flooded streets and traffic jams, while no complete shutdown was declared.

Schools in flood-prone districts along the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna have been put on high alert in Varanasi and Prayagraj. If water levels continue to rise, ad hoc closures may be necessary.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be exceptionally high levels of rainfall in central and western Uttar Pradesh until July 15. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected to increase the hazards for pupils who are commuting to school. Additionally, local authorities are attempting to restore safe access to educational institutions and clean areas that have been flooded. Advisory for Parents & Schools Parents are advised to monitor the district authorities' and school management's regular updates on the dates of reopening.

To minimize disruption to the academic program, schools in flood-affected areas have been directed to switch to online instruction.

When there is a lot of rain, students should stay indoors to avoid getting into accidents on the flooded streets.