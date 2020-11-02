UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 Soon @upvidhanparishad.nic.in, Check RO and Other Posts Exam Date Here

UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS), Lucknow will soon release the admit card of written pre-exam for the post of Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts), Research Assistant, Security Assistant, Editor, Special Officer Publication and Servicer (Peon) on its official website - upvidhanparishad.nic.in. The exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 (Sunday).

As per the official website, “Pre Exam for all adverstised posts are going to be held on 22nd of November 2020 and Admit card for the same will be available soon”

There will be objective-type 100/150 questions. The total time of the test is 2 hours (120 minutes). The candidates who will qualify in the pre exam shall be called for the mains exam/skill test.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS) has published the recruitment notification for filling up 73 vacancies for various posts in the month of September 2020. Out of total, 20 vacancies are for Review Officer, 2 vacancies are for Additional Private Secretary, 9 vacancies are for Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts), 3 vacancies for Research Assistant, 6 vacancies for Security Assistant, 1 each for Editor and Special Officer Publication and 10 vacancies for Servicer (Peon) Posts.Online applications were invited on official website upvidhanparishad.nic.in till 24 October 2020.

