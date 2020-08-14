UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020: 16 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Review Officer Posts, Online Application begins from 9 Sept

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in.

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020 Online Applications to be started from 9 September 2020 and the applications will be continued till 29 September 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 9 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 29 September 2020

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikar) - 16 Posts

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be Bachelors Degree in any stream from a recognized University. Candidate must have 30 wpm typing speed.

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years

Pay Scale - Level 06 Pay Scale - Rs. 36,800/-

Download UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link to be activated to 9 September

Official Website

How to apply for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2020 through the online mode at upenergy.in from 9 September to 26 September 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

Application Fee for Assistant Review Officer ARO 2020

General / OBC : 1000/-

SC / ST: 700/-

Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan

