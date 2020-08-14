Independence Day 2020 India: Job Opportunity for 10th, 12th & Graduates Pass in Ministry of Defence, Check Latest Government Jobs Here

Independence Day 2020 India: India has completed 73 years of freedom this year and celebrating 74th year. On 15 August, India reminds the sacrifices of freedom fighters to gain independence from British Rule. This year, no cultural programme, flag hoisting ceremony won't occur due to COVID-19 pandemic.

If you also wish to contribute to the country while working under Ministry of Defence. We have provided a list of latest government jobs including the several numbers of jobs in Ministry of Defence such as Police Paramilitary, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, CISF, BSF and Others. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th, 12th, Graduation or Post Graduation Degree. Let’s have a look at the latest job opportunity.

Police Paramilitary Jobs

Delhi Police

The candidates holding a minimum qualification of 12th have a tremendous opportunity under Delhi Police. This year, Delhi Police is hiring 5846 Constable (Executive) Posts through Staff Selection Commission Direct Recruitment Process. The online procedure for SSC Delhi Police Recruitment has already been started at ssc.nic.in. Aspirants can apply to the posts on or before 7 September 2020.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Notification

Alternatively, Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) is hiring candidates for Police Sub Inspector (SI), Constable, Sub Inspector & Sergeant Posts and a total of 2253 vacancies to be filled. Graduates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts before the closure of the application. The online application will continue till 24 September 2020.

On the other hand, the Bihar police department is hiring candidates for the Forest Department. A total of 720 Vacancies have been notified out of which 236 Vacancies are for Forester Posts and 484 Forest Guard Posts. The online application process is ongoing at csbsc.bih.nic.in. The applications for Forest Guard will be filled up till 4 September 2020 while the applications for Bihar Forester 2020 (Vanpal) will be filled till 10 September 2020. Candidates can check the provided links for reference.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Notification for Sports Quota

Bihar Forest Recruitment 2020 Notification

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Notification

Simultaneously, Around 9000+ Vacancies to be filled through Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) for the post of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander PAC/Sub Inspector Armed Police and Fire Station Second Officer. Candidates possessing 12th pass qualification have a marvellous opportunity under UPPBP. The board is planning to conduct the exam through an external agency and released a notification regarding this.

The online application is expected to start within a month. All interested candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website of UPPRB.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in for latest updates.

UP Police Recruitment 2020 Notification

Moreover, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is also hiring candidates for SSB Constable Recruitment 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SSB Website on ssb.nic.in. The last date of application is 27 August 2020. A total of 1522 posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive in the organization.

Indian Army

Indian Army is the largest components of the Indian Armed Forces. It provides ample opportunities for the candidates to become a part of it. Every year, it conducts a recruitment rally to recruit several posts of a soldier in its different units. Candidates holding 8th to 12th qualification with the requisite physical requirement can appear for these recruitment rallies.

As of now, the Indian Army is conducting recruitment rally at various states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Others. Candidates can appear for these rallies by registering themselves online at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Check All India Recruitment Rally 2020 Schedule

Indian Army has recently released 90 vacancies for Technical Entry Scheme-44 Course Commencing from January 2021. Candidates holding 12th qualification with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects and fulfil the eligibility criteria for Permanent Commission in the Army. The applications will be activated till 9 September 2020 at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Similarly, the applications for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-132) commencing in Jan 2021 ongoing at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before 26 August 2020.

Indian Army TES 44 Recruitment 2020

Indian Army TGC 132 Recruitment 2020

Opportunity for Female Candidates in Indian Army

Indian Army has also released vacancies for Women Military Force. This recruitment will be done through recruitment rally to be conducted at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Bangalore, Shillong and Pune. Aspirants will have to first register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before 31 August 2020. The exact location and exam date will be communicated to the candidates through their registered email id.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2020 for 99 Posts

Indian Navy

Like the Indian Army, Indian Navy also a branch of Ministry of Defence. It also provides opportunities time to time to become a part of it. Recently, The Indian Navy is hiring candidates for civilian posts at Southern Naval Command Kochi and HQ Southern Naval Command. This is a great opportunity for the candidates holding 10th pass qualification. Candidates can refer to the notification links provided below for their reference.

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020 at Southern Naval Command Kochi

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020 at HQ Southern Naval Command

Opportunity to Work in Indian Army/Navy/Airforce as Intelligence Officer, Welfare Inspector, LDC & Other

Recently, the SPECIAL DEFENCE Personnel Forum has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Intelligence Officers, Welfare Inspector, Grant Executive Officer, Security Assistants, LDC, Medical Officer, Barrier Guard, Lab Technician, Fireman, Electrician, Plumber, Driver, Cook, Safaiwala and Table Boy. The online applications can be filled up till 25 September 2020; A total of 534 vacancies will be filled.

Special Defence Recruitment 2020

Candidates may refer to the official notification links provided in this article for educational qualification, eligibility, experience and other details. Candidates are strictly advised to apply online well in advance to avoid rush during closing dates of the submission of online applications.

All job seekers are advised to stay tuned with this page. We will here provide all important notifications related to the Ministry of Defence as posted by the organisation.