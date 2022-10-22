UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @upenergy.in

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant on its website - upenergy.in. A total of 186 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment. Candidates holding a degree in commerce are eligible to submit their application. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an exam which will be held in the month of January 2023.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 08 November 2022

Last Date of Application - 28 November 2022

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Vacancy Details

Assistant Accountant (AA) -186 Posts

Name of the Post Vacancies General 79 EWS 18 OBC 47 SC 37 ST 5

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Salary

Rs. 29800-94300

Eligibility Criteria for UPPCL Assistant Accountant

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's Degree in Commerce B.Com in Any Recognized University in India or Deemed University.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Criteria for UPPCL Assistant Accountant

Computer Based Exam will be conducted for the selection of the candidates. The exam will be divided in two parts. Part 1 will have questions on ‘O’ Level DOEACC and Part 2 will have questions on General English and General Hindi, Arithmetic, Accountancy, and Auditing and Income Tax.

How to Apply for UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of UPPCL i.e. upenergy.in by clicking on ‘APPLY ONLINE AGAINST ADVT NO. 11/VSA/2022/AA’ FOR THE POST OF ACCOUNTANT ASSISTANT.