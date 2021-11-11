Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2021 Announced @upenergy.in; Check Easy Steps to Download Result Here

UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2021 has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on upenergy.in. Check Result PDF Download Link Here. 

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 20:28 IST
UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced the result of  Lekha Lipik on its website. All the candidates who appeared in the UPPCL Lekha Lipik Exam can download their results through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

The written test was conducted on 11 November 2021 wherein A total of 488 have been selected for the skill test.  The list of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of UPPCL. The candidates can download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF LEKHA LIPIK AGAINST ADVT. 06/VSA/2020/LL.’
  3. A PDF will be opened.
  4. Download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2021 Direct Link

The candidates can directly download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Result 2021 by clicking on the above hyperlink. The schedule for the next exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

