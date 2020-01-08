UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020 Released @upenergy.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for Personnel Officer exam on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Personnel Officer posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of UPPCL-upenergy.in.

In order to download the UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like-User ID and password on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had invited applications for Personnel Officer posts against advt. no. 5/VSA/2019/PO. Candidates having Graduation with relevant experience and 2 years of Post Graduation Degree/Diploma in HR and Personnel Management with knowledge of Hindi Language in Devanagari have applied for this opportunity.

Selection for the Personnel Officer posts will be done on the basis of their performance in written test and Interview. The written test will be conducted in exam centers including Lucknow, Meerut and Agra. Those candidates who will be shortlisted in written test, will be called for Interview Round.



Direct Link for UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020





UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020 Download Process

Now you have to visit on the official website - https://www.upenergy.in

Go to the Subject section under Recruitment/ Notice.

Click on the link Download Admit card for the Post of "Personnel Officer" Against advt. no. 5/VSA/2019/PO given on the Home Page.

Fill your registration credentials – User ID and Password in the new window.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Personnel Officer posts. You can check the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc.