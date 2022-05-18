UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT), Check Eligibility, Qualification, & Application Process Here

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upenergy.in. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Personnel Officer on its website. Candidates can submit applications online on or before 22 June 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 from 2 June 2022 onwards. The direct link to the UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 online applications will be provided in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check all details such as qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details before submitting online applications.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 June 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 22 June 2022

Last Date for remitting online application fee : 22 June 2022

Last date for remitting Offline Payment: 24 June 2022

Exam Date: July Last Week 2022

Admit Card Available: Before Exam

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Personnel Officer - 5 Posts

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with 2 Year PG Degree / Diploma in HR / Personnel Management / HR and Industrial Relation. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online from 2 June onwards

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 2 to 22 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee