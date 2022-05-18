Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT), Check Eligibility, Qualification, & Application Process Here

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upenergy.in. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 18, 2022 20:50 IST
Modified On: May 18, 2022 20:51 IST
UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Personnel Officer on its website. Candidates can submit applications online on or before 22 June 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 from 2 June 2022 onwards. The direct link to the UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 online applications will be provided in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check all details such as qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details before submitting online applications. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 2 June 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 22 June 2022
  • Last Date for remitting online application fee : 22 June 2022
  • Last date for remitting Offline Payment: 24 June 2022
  • Exam Date: July Last Week 2022
  • Admit Card Available: Before Exam

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Personnel Officer - 5 Posts

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022  Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with 2 Year PG Degree / Diploma in HR / Personnel Management / HR and Industrial Relation. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details. 

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online from 2 June onwards

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 2 to 22 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

UPPCL Personnel Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General / OBC / EWS : 1180/-
  • Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan

 

Take Free Online UPPCL PERSONNEL OFFICER (PO) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
Notification Date18 May, 2022
Last Date of Submission26 Jun, 2022
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization UPPCL
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
