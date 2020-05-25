UPPCL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 12 Director and Managing Director Posts @upenergy.in

UPPCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy, has invited applications for the post of Director and Managing Director. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2020 through online mode on or before 09 June 2020.

Important Date

Closing Date of submission of application - 09 June 2020

UPPCL Vacancy Details

Director (Distribution) - 1 Post

Director (IT ) - 1 Post

Director (Finance) - 1 Post

Director (SLDC) - 1 Post

Director (Technical) - 1 Post

Director (Technical) - 1 Post

Director (P&A) - 1 Post

Director (Finance) - 1 Post

Director (P&A) - 1 Post

Managing Director - 1 Post

Director (Finance) - 1 Post

Director (Technical) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Director and Managing Director Posts

Educational Qualification:

Director (Distribution) B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical /Mechanical I Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Computer Engineering /Industrial & Production Engineering. (MBA will be an added advantage)

Director (IT ) - BE/B.Tech./ME/M.Tech/ MBA(Out of which at least one of the qualification should be in the area of Information Technology I Computer Science.)

Director (Finance) - C.A./l.C.W.A./M.B.A.(Finance)

Director (SLDC) - B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical /Mechanical/ Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Computer

Director (Technical) - B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical /Mechanical I Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Computer Engineering /Industrial & Production Engineering. (MBA will be an added advantage)

Director (Technical) - B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical /Mechanical I Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Computer Engineering /Industrial & Production Engineering. (MBA will be an added advantage)

Director (P&A) - Graduate

Director (Finance) - C.A./l.C.W.A./M.B.A. (Finance)

Director (P&A) - Graduate

Managing Director - B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical /Mechanical I Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Computer Engineering /Industrial & Production Engineering. (MBA will be an added advantage)

Director (Finance) - C.A./l.C.W.A./M.B.A.(Finance)

Director (Technical) - B. Tech. or equivalent in Instrumentation/Electron cs/ Computer Engineering /Industrial & Production Engineering. (MBA will be an added advantage)

Experience:

Director (Distn.), UPPCL - Should have at least 15 years of experience at senior management level as on the date of submission of the application. Candidates should have experience, skills & knowledge in respective fie ld preferably in power sector.

Director (SLDC), UPPTCL - Should have at least 15 years of experience at senior management level as on the date of submission of the application. Candidates should have knowledge of real time operation for grid control and dispatch of electricity, keeping accounts of the electricity transmitted through the state grid and carry out optimum schedule and dispatch of electricity.

Director (Finance), UPPTCL - Should have at least 15 years of experience at senior management level as on the date of submission of the application. The candidates should have knowledge and experience in the field of applied economics, accountancy & financial management preferably in power sectors.

Managing Director KESCO Ltd - Should have at least 15 years of experience at Senior Management Level in Power Sector on the date of submission of the application. The candidate (s) applying for the above post should have experience, skills and Knowledge in the filed of power sector. Candidate (s) having served as a Director in Power Sector will have an added advantage.

Director (P&A) DISCOM - lnternal candidates, either in service or retired must have served as regular Chief Engineer (Level-II) or Those regular Superintending Engineers who have completed atleast 03 years of service on the post of regular Superintending Engineer and atleast 07 years of total service on Group-A posts, while others should have at least 15 years of experience at senior management level as on the date of submission of the application. For this post, the candidates should have experience, skills & knowledge in the field of human resource management or administration in a government department or other establishment preferably in power sector.

Director (Finance), DISCOM - CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) with minimum 15 years of experience at senior management level as on the date of submission of the application

For the post of Director (Technical) DISCOM - Should have at least 15 years of experience at senior management level as on the date of submission of the application.

Director (IT), UPPCL - Minimum work experience of 15 Years, and the desired candidate should have worked at the position of Head of IT/similar positions for a period of at least 5 years in a company registered under the Company Act, 1956 or a Limited Liability Com pany with Annual turnover of at least INR 1500 Crore with minimum employee base of 1000 manpower. Power sector experience would be preferred, but not mandatory. Prior experience in large scale Govt. IT project implementation would be preferred.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here User Manual Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for UPPCL Director and Managing Director Posts ?

Interested persons can apply for the posts through official website upenergy.in on or before 09 June 2020