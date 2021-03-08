UPPRPB UP Police DV PST Admit Card 2021 for Jail Warder, Constable and Fireman Out, Download @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police DV Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has uploaded the admit card of Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test(PST) for the post of Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman. Candidates who have qualified the UP Police Exam 2020 can download UPPRPB DV PST Admit Card from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB UP Police DV PST Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download UP Police Admit Card, direclty, through the link below:

UPPRPB UP Police DV PST Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UP Police DV PST Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - uppbpb.gov.in Click on the link - 'प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहाँ क्लिक करें' under "पुरूषों एवं महिलाओं के लिए जेल वार्डर, फायरमैन (पुरूष) एवं आरक्षी घुड़सवार पुलिस के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2016 की भर्ती प्रक्रिया के अन्तर्गत लिखित परीक्षा में सफल अभ्यर्थियों के अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण के आयोजन में अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने विषयक सूचना" A new window will be opened where you are required to enter your Application Number or Registration Number and Date if Birth in the space provided in the right corner. Also, read the instruction given at the right Click on 'Login' Button Download UP Jail Warder DV Admit Card

UP Police DVPST will be held from 13 March 2021 at Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Luvknow, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut and Prayagraj locations. Candidates can check their exact date, time centre of DV and Physical Round in their admit card.

The candidates who would qualify in DV and PST shall be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) which is scheduled to be held from 22 March 2021.

UP Police Written Exam was conducted on 19 and 20 December 2020 and answer key for the same were uploaded on 22 December 2020. UP Police result was declared on 06 March 2021.

UP Police Result Download