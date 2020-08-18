UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card 2019-20 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Here

UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Computer Assistant. All such candidates who have applied for UPPSC Computer Assistant Exam can download UPPSC Computer Assistant Call Letter from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also get their admit card using their Registration Number and Date of Birth through the link.

UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card Download Link

UPPSC Computer Assistant Written Exam is scheduled to be held on 23 August 2020 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM at various exam centres in Pragyaraj and Lucknow.

The candidates are required to carry their admit card along with the 2 photographers and a original & a print copy of ID Proof. They should follow the precautions mentioned in the exam notice in emergence of the panademic.

How to Download UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card 2019-20 ?

Go to the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link“ Admit Card :- CLICK HERE DO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2019 COMPUTER ASSISTANT EXAM.-2019”, available under ‘Activity Dashboard’ on the homepage Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth Select Gender and enter verification code Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Take a print out of your UPPSC Computer Assistant Exam Admit Card

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had invited the applications for the recruitment of 14 Posts of Computer Assistant (Group ‘C’ Non gazetted) in the month of November 2019 and the last date of application was 11 December 2020.