UPPSC Computer Programmer Typing Test Admit Card 2020 Released@uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Computer Programmer Typing Test Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Typing Skill test for the posts Programmer, Computer Operator posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Typing Skill test for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

In order to download the UPPSC Computer Programmer Admit Card 2019 candidates would require furnishing their Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and other details on the on portal.

The Hindi/English Computer Typing test for Programmer, Computer Operator Grade B posts is scheduled on 19 January 2020. Candidates who have to appear in the Typing Test should note that they will have to carry two passport size photograph with ID proof at the examination centers at the schedule.

It is to be noted that earlier Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had released the notification for Programmer, Computer Operator posts against advertisement no-ADVT. NO : A–1/E-1/2019 on Dated 28 March 2019.

UPPSC Computer Programmer Typing Test Admit Card 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link " Click here to download admit card for COMPUTER OPERATOR GRADE "B" TYPING TEST EXAM-2019 under advt. no. [A-1/E-1/2019]" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and other details.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Admit Card.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Programmer, Computer Operator posts.