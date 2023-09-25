UPPSC Mains Previous Year Paper: PDF Download

UPPSC Mains Previous Year Paper: Download UPPSC previous year mains question papers pdf for the past years. Candidates must solve the UPPSC's previous year's question paper to understand the difficulty level, and pattern of questions asked, and ascertain their performance

UPPSC Mains Previous Year Papers are important for the students who are going to appear in the UPPSC PSC 2023 mains examination to check their preparation level. There are various benefits of practicing UPPSC's previous year's question paper including familiarity with the difficulty level, nature and level of questions asked, and important topics which have been repeatedly asked over the past years as well as checking where your preparation stands.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has discussed the UPPSC question paper PDF for the past 5 years of the PCS exam. This will enable you to analyse the previous year's trend and boost your qualifying chances.

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years’ UPPSC question papers with solutions PDFs of 2022, 2020 and 2019

UPPSC Mains Previous Year Question Papers

Solving the UPPSC question paper pdf with solutions will help you to prepare the strategy based on the latest trend, curriculum, and actual exam format and help you to understand the difficulty level and topics from which questions are often asked in the exam.

Going by previous exam trends and the difficulty level of the UPPSC examination, the prelims exam has been found to be moderate level and the mains exam is usually moderately difficult. Thus, one can anticipate questions to be moderate level in the upcoming UPPSC PCS mains exam. Hence, it is essential to solve the UPPSC previous year question papers for 2022, 2020 and 2019 in order to get an edge.

The UPPSC mains exam comprises 8 descriptive papers which consist of a General Hindi, Essay, General Studies (GS) Paper 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 The marks obtained in the mains exam and interview will be counted for determining the final order of merit. Download the past 10 years' UPPSC mains previous papers with answers PDF for the mains exam from the year 2013 to 2022 for compulsory subjects below.

Benefits of Solving UPPSC Previous Year Question Papers

There are a plethora of benefits of solving previous years' question papers for the UPPSC examination shared below:

Practicing previous years' question papers will provide insights into the actual exam structure, difficulty level, exam trends over the years, the standard of questions that will be asked, etc.

Solving the UPPSC question paper with solutions helps you to gauge your performance level and discover your weak points that need improvements.

Practicing previous year's papers will increase your speed of solving questions and help you to manage your time effectively.

Previous year papers are one of the reliable resources to revise the entire syllabus and retain concepts for a long time.

How to Attempt UPPSC Question Paper?

The best method of solving the previous year's question paper for the UPPSC exam is to set a countdown timer and solve all the questions in that time period. To begin with, one should first download and take the printout of the UPPSC previous question paper and then set an online timer to attempt the papers in a timed environment.

UPPSC Question Paper Pattern

The UPPSC recruitment process comprises three stages i.e. Prelims, Mains, and Interview round. Check the detailed exam pattern of the UPPSC Prelims exam below:

The prelims exam shall comprise two compulsory papers of 200 marks each.

Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration.

The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

The Main paper will be subjective

UPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern Subject Maximum Marks Duration General Studies Paper I 200 2 Hours General Studies Paper II (CSAT) 200 2 Hours UPPSC Mains Exam Pattern General Hindi 150 3 Hours Essay 150 3 Hours General Studies Paper 1 200 3 Hours General Studies Paper 2 200 3 Hours General Studies Paper 3 200 3 Hours General Studies Paper 4 200 3 Hours General Studies Paper 5 200 3 Hours General Studies Paper 6 200 3 Hours

Also Check - UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date