UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023: Apply Online For 2240 Staff Nurses at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Nursing Vacancies 2023: The Group-B, Non-Gazetted Temporary Male and Female Staff Nurse recruitment notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Read the article below to get the step by step guide to fill the vacancies

UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification to recruit Group-B, Non-Gazetted Temporary Male and Female Staff Nurses under the Medical Education and Training Department and Medical and Health Services Department.

UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023

The candidates who have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council or possess a registration certificate as a Nurse and Midwives From the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council are eligible to apply for the posts. Below we have tabulated the vital information related to UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Overview Organization Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name Staff Nurse Vacancies 2240 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 21, 2023 Application End Date September 21, 2023 Selection Process Prelims Exam Mains Exam Document Verification Medical Examination Salary Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/- Job Location Uttar Pradesh Official Website www.uppsc.up.nic.in

What is the number of Vacancies announced in UPPSC Nursing?

As per the official notification, 2240 vacancies will be filled under the Medical Education and Training Department and Medical and Health Services Department where 2069 vacancies will be filled for female candidates and 171 vacancies will be filled for male candidates which increase or decrease depending on circumstances and requirements

How to Apply for UPPSC Nursing Application Form?

The application process for UPPSC Nursing has already been started and will end on September 21, 2023 Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after registering themselves on the official website website. Below we have listed the steps to apply for UPPSC Nursing Vacancies 2023.

Steps to Apply for UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023

Read to steps below to apply for UPPSC Nursing Application 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment then on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on the Apply Button of Recruitment Number - ‘A-3/E-1/2023,21/08/2023’

Step 4: Register yourself to get the OTR (ignore if already done)

Step 5: Enter the OTR number

Step 6: Fill the required details and pay the required fees

Step 7: Submit the application form and print the application form for future reference

UPPSC Nursing Application Fees

As per the official notice, the application fees for General, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 125 and the candidates who belong to SC, ST Category and Ex-Sevicemen have to pay Rs 65. Below we have tabulated the application fees required for each category

Category Application Fees UR/OBC/EWS Rs 125 SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman Rs 65 PwBD Rs 25

