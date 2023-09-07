UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023: Apply Online For 2240 Staff Nurses at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Nursing Vacancies 2023: The Group-B, Non-Gazetted Temporary Male and Female Staff Nurse recruitment notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Read the article below to get the step by step guide to fill the vacancies

UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023
UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023

UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification to recruit Group-B, Non-Gazetted Temporary Male and Female Staff Nurses under the Medical Education and Training Department and Medical and Health Services Department. 

UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023

The candidates who have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council or possess a registration certificate as a Nurse and Midwives From the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council are eligible to apply for the posts. Below we have tabulated the vital information related to UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

Staff Nurse

Vacancies

2240

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

August 21, 2023

Application End Date

September 21, 2023

Selection Process

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Salary

Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/-

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

Official Website

www.uppsc.up.nic.in

What is the number of Vacancies announced in UPPSC Nursing?

As per the official notification, 2240 vacancies will be filled under the Medical Education and Training Department and Medical and Health Services Department where 2069 vacancies will be filled for female candidates and 171 vacancies will be filled for male candidates which increase or decrease depending on circumstances and requirements

Career Counseling

How to Apply for UPPSC Nursing Application Form?

The application process for UPPSC Nursing has already been started and will end on September 21, 2023 Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after registering themselves on the official website website. Below we have listed the steps to apply for UPPSC Nursing Vacancies 2023.

Steps to Apply for UPPSC Nursing Vacancy 2023

Read to steps below to apply for UPPSC Nursing Application 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment then on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on the Apply Button of Recruitment Number - ‘A-3/E-1/2023,21/08/2023’

Step 4: Register yourself to get the OTR (ignore if already done)

Step 5: Enter the OTR number 

Step 6: Fill the required details and pay the required fees

Step 7: Submit the application form and print the application form for future reference

UPPSC Nursing Application Fees

As per the official notice, the application fees for General, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 125 and the candidates who belong to SC, ST Category and Ex-Sevicemen have to pay Rs 65. Below we have tabulated the application fees required for each category

Category

Application Fees

UR/OBC/EWS

Rs 125

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman

Rs 65

PwBD

Rs 25

 

Also read related articles,

UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off

UPPSC Staff Nurse Eligibility

FAQ

How to fill out the application form for UPPSC Nurse Vacancies?

A detailed step-by-step guide is given in the above article to fill out the application form for UPPSC Nurse Vacancies.

What is the number of vacancies announced for UPPSC Nurses?

As per the latest notices, UPPSC has announced 171 male and 2069 female candidate vacancies for UPPSC nurses.

What is the last date to apply for UPPSC Nursing Vacancies 2023?

The last date to apply for UPPSC Nursing Vacancies 2023 is September 2023.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next