UPPSC PCS 2020 New Exam Date Announced: Prelims 2020 Postponed to 11 October; Mains 2019 in July

UPPSC PCS 2020 Exam Date: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the revised exam dates of the postponed examinations. As per the new exam calendar, UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 11 October 2020. The UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 exam will be held on 25 July 2020. Earlier, these UPPSC Exams were postponed by the Commission due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown across India. The UPPSC PCS 2020 Pre exam was scheduled to be held on 21st June. However, now the exam will be held in the month of October. Check below the revised exam dates of UPPSC PCS 2019 & 2020 of both Prelims and Mains exam.

The UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020 aims to fill 200 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Range Forest Officer (RFO) and other posts. So far, around 6 lakh candidates have registered for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam this year. The UPPSC PCS Registration and Application process have concluded successfully @ uppsc.up.nic.in. However, candidates still have time to re-upload their photograph and signature on the application form. This window is open till 12th June.

Let's have a look at the revised exam dates below:

Revised UPPSC PCS Exam Dates UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 25 July 2020 UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Prelims 2020 11 October 2020 UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 22 January 2020 UPPSC ACF RFO Mains 2020 13 February 2020

UPPSC PCS 2020: Exam Preparation Strategy

As the new exam date is available with the candidates now, it is the right time for candidates to start their preparations today by charting out the complete study plan or strategy. Candidates should prepare a time table to allot equal time for each subject and topic. Have a look at the points mentioned below that you should take note of to prepare for the exam:

- Go through the detailed UPPSC PCS Syllabus & Exam Pattern - Click Here

- Practice Important Topics & Questions that are asked in the exam every year

- Read Newspaper daily to get through the current affairs section

- Practice Previous years question papers - Click Here

- Solve the complete UPPSC PCS Question Paper in a given time slot

- Revise & Analyse the attempted question paper