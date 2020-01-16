UPPSC Calendar 2020: Check Exam Dates here - Download PDF

UPPSC Calendar 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the detailed Exam Calendar 2020 for all the exams that will be conducted in this year. PDF Download UPPSC Exam Calendar and know the exam dates now for state PCS/ACF/RFO/Other examinations. Candidates looking forward to fetch a job in Uttar Pradesh civil services should definitely save the latest exam calendar and start preparing for the exams accordingly. These dates will help you prepare a proper timetable for exam strategy and preparation. So, get the details of all the forthcoming exams of Uttar Pradesh PSC below.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2020 Exam Date Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2018 16 February 2020 UPPSC Assistant Forest Conservator/Range Forest Officer Main 2018 Exam 23 February 2020 UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2019 20 April 2020 Assistant Prosecution Officer Main 2018 Exam 16 May 2020 UPPSC PCS (Prelims) Exam 2020 UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prelims 2020 21 June 2020 UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Main 2019 16 August 2020 UPPSC PCS Main 2020 Exam 15 October 2020 UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Main 2020 3 December 2020

Here is the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2019 & 2020 in Hindi:

Apart from these dates, candidates can check the other information by visiting uppsc.up.nic.in, the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).