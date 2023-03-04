UPPSC PCS 2023: No More Optional Papers, 2 New General Studies Papers Added to Main Exam

UPPSC PCS 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the removal of two optional papers that were previously a part of the mains examination. Candidates can refer to the article below to get detailed information about the major changes in the UPPCS 2023 Examination.

UPPCS 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently made some significant changes to the syllabus for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) main exam 2023, also known as the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services exam. These changes were approved during a meeting of the state cabinet, which was chaired by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

The major change that has been introduced is the removal of the two optional papers that were previously a part of the main exam. Instead, the UPPSC has decided to add two new general studies papers, which will now be a mandatory part of the exam. The main purpose of this change is to ensure that all candidates are tested on a common set of topics, which will help to improve the fairness and accuracy of the examination.

Even though the optional papers have been removed, the number of subjects in the main exam will remain the same. Candidates will still need to prepare for the same number of subjects, but the focus of the exam will now be on the mandatory general studies papers. The commission has not yet released information on the division of marks and syllabus for each subject, but this information is expected to be announced at a later date.

For those who are planning to take the exam, the preliminary exam for UP PCS 2023 will be held on May 14, while the main exams will commence on September 23. Candidates should take note of these dates and plan their study schedules accordingly. It is important to stay updated with the latest information released by the UPPSC to ensure that candidates are adequately prepared for the exam, especially given the significant changes to the syllabus.

How To Apply for UP PCS 2023 Prelims?

To apply for UP PCS 2023, candidates need to visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the registration link for UP PCS 2023; they need to click on it. Before filling out the application form, candidates need to register on the one-time registration platform. Once registered, candidates can log in to the portal and apply for UP PCS 2023 by filling out the application form. Candidates need to provide all the required details and upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the application form. After filling out the form, candidates need to submit it and pay the application fee. They should take a printout of the application form for future reference.

In summary, candidates need to register on the UPPSC website, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form to complete the registration process for UP PCS 2023.