UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2019 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam Hall Ticket Here

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card of the mains exam for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS). All such candidates who have qualified in UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam, can download UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam Admit Card from the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can get their admit card through the link using their Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY).

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card Download Link

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Notice

UPPSC will conduct Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Mains Exam from 22 September 2020 to 26 September 2020 at Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad Districts. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e.from 09:30 AM to 12: 30 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM.

As per the notice released by UPPSC, the candidates are allowed to formally participate in the mains exam on the basis on the basis of the information provide by them in the online application for preliminary examination and the information given online/offline for the main examination. So, the candidates should satisfy himself/herself if the group for which they have been declared successful holds the required qualification by the last date of receipt of their eligibility application i.e.,13 November 2019, if so, then they are allowed to appear in the examination otherwise their candidature will be canceled later, incase the information is false.

It is to be noted that, the candidates whose photo is not printed on the admit card, they should carry their valid original ID proof along with two photocopies and two passport sizes photographs to the examination centre otherwise they will not be allowed to appear at the centre.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Pattern:

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam will be conducted in offline mode in a descriptive format.There will be questions on General Hindi, Essay Writing, General Studies 1, 2, 3 and 4 and two optional subjects. Each paper will be of 3 hours.

A total of 6320 candidates were qualified in UPPSC PCS Pre Exam 2019. The candidates who would qualify in the mains exam shall be called for interview round.

How to download UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam Admit Card 2019-20 ?