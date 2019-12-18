UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2019 Official released: Download here A/B/C/D keys; Raise objections Now

UPPSC Official Answer Key 2019 released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF the UPPSC Prelims Answer Keys of all sets A/B/C/D of GENERAL STUDIES Paper I & Paper 2 here. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer keys of the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam conducted on 15 December 2019. Candidates who gave the Exam can download the answer key and verify whether the key is correct or not. If you find the UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer key as faulty or wrong, you can raise objections by 22 December 2019 to challenge the keys.

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam was held on 15 December in two shifts. UPPSC Paper 1 was held in the morning shift and UPPSC Paper was held in evening shift. In both the papers, questions were asked in multiple-choice questions format. There were four different sets of UPPSC Prelims Question Paper in each paper.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2019 will help candidates calculate the expected score in the UPPSC Civil Services PCS 2019 exam. Download the official UPPSC Answer key 2019 of the Uttar Pradesh PCS Civil Services Prelims exam below for General Studies Sets A, B, C, and D and check the detailed process to raise objections to faulty answer keys.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2019: PDF Download

How to Raise Objections to UPPSC PCS Answer Key?

In order to raise objections or challenge the official answer key, candidates need to e-mail a copy of the objection supported with valid documents to the Uttar Pradesh Commission at keypcsacf2019@gmail.com. Objections need to be raise separately for both the papers. The last date to raise objection is 22 December 2019.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019: Question Paper

In the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam Paper 1 (General Studies 1) and Paper 2 (General Studies 2), questions were mainly asked from General Science, Geography, History, Polity, Economy, Current Events, Reasoning ability and data analysis. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the UPPSC Prelims question paper was 'Moderate' level. Candidates were able to attempt majority of the questions with high accuracy.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2019: Paper - 1 - SET-A

Questions No. Answers 1. A 2. A 3. A 4. D 5. A 6. B 7. A 8. A 9. B 10. D 11. B 12. A 13. A 14. C 15. C 16. C 17. B 18. B 19. D 20. A 21. A 22. B 23. D 24. C 25. A 26. B 27. A 28. C 29. C 30. C 31. A 32. C 33. B 34. A 35. A 36. A 37. C 38. D 39. D 40. B 41. B 42. B 43. A 44. C 45. B 46. A 47. A 48. D 49. A 50. C 51. C 52. B 53. A 54. C 55. C 56. C 57. B 58. A 59. B 60. D 61. A 62. D 63. C 64. C 65. A 66. D 67. B 68. B 69. D 70. A 71. A 72. B 73. C 74. D 75. C 76. D 77. A 78. D 79. C 80. D 81. A 82. A 83. B 84. B 85. C 86. B 87. D 88. B 89. A 90. B 91. B 92. A 93. C 94. C 95. C 96. B 97. D 98. C 99. C 100. B 101. D 102. C 103. C 104. A 105. D 106. D 107. B 108. D 109. A 110. B 111. D 112. D 113. D 114. C 115. D 116. C 117. C 118. C 119. D 120. A 121. D 122. C 123. B 124. A 125. A 126. C 127. D 128. B 129. D 130. D 131. C 132. D 133. A 134. B 135. D 136. D 137. B 138. D 139. C 140. C 141. C 142. C 143. C 144. C 145. A 146. A 147. A 148. A 149. A 150. A

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2019: Paper - 2 - SET-A

Questions No. Answer 1. 2. C 3. A 4. B 5. B 6. C 7. B 8. B 9. C 10. A 11. C 12. D 13. D 14. B 15. B 16. C 17. B 18. D 19. D 20. D 21. 22. 23. A 24. B 25. C 26. 27. 28. B 29. C 30. B 31. C 32. B 33. A 34. A 35. D 36. B 37. D 38. B 39. 40. 41. 42. D 43. D 44. 45. D 46. 47. A 48. C 49. B 50. A 51. B 52. B 53. D 54. D 55. D 56. A 57. B 58. B 59. B 60. A 61. C 62. 63. C 64. 65. A 66. A 67. A 68. B 69. A 70. B 71. B 72. C 73. B 74. C 75. C 76. C 77. B 78. 79. A 80. B 81. B 82. A 83. C 84. B 85. B 86. C 87. 88. D 89. D 90. B 91. B 92. D 93. D 94. B 95. D 96. 97. 98. 99. A 100.

Candidates can tally the answers marked by them in the Uttar Pradesh PCS Prelims exam with the answer key provided above. This will enable you to know how well you gave the examination. Watch this space for the latest answer key updates.