UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 Exam Analysis (15 December): Check Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2019 is shared here for UPPSC Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam analysis includes questions asked in the UPPSC Civil Services Prelims exam and their difficulty level. Candidates who want to know the types of questions set for the UPPSC exam and the exam pattern can check here the detailed exam review now. Candidates who appeared for the exam shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam was 'Moderate'. The questions were asked in the objective Multiple Choice Questions format. There were two compulsory papers and both the papers asked questions from General Studies. The questions belonged to Current Events, General Science, Indian History, Indian Polity, Economy, Geography, Reasoning ability and data analysis. Some of these questions were asked with special reference to Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the UPPSC Civil Services Prelims exam on 15 December 2019. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode. UPPSC PCS Paper 1 was held from 9:30 AM to 11: 30 PM and UPPSC PCS Paper 2 was held during 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The exam was held across various cities of Uttar Pradesh such as Agra, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Gautambuddha Nagar, Varanasi and others. Along with the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exam, the UPPSC also conducted the prelims exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO).

Have a look at the detailed UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2019 below:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2019 – Paper 1

A total of 150 multiple choice questions were asked in the Paper 1 – General Studies-I of the UPPSC Civil Services Prelims exam. The paper was of total 200 marks. Candidates were allotted 2 hours to attempt Paper 1, which is considered for screening the candidates for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis:

Name of the Topic Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level History of India 13 - 15 Moderate Freedom Struggle of India 9 - 10 Moderate Geography of India and World 20 - 25 Moderate Demography of India 4 - 5 Moderate Indian Polity 15 -20 Moderate Environment and Ecology 14 - 15 Moderate Economy of India 14 - 15 Moderate - Difficult Science & Technology 20 - 25 Moderate State Specific Questions 1 - 2 Easy - Moderate Current Affairs 20 Easy - Moderate Sports and Awards 1 Easy - Moderate Miscellaneous 1 Easy - Moderate

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2019 – Paper 2

A total of 100 multiple choice questions were asked in the UPPSC Civil Services Prelims Paper 2 exam - General Studies-II (Mental Aptitude, Hindi & English). The Paper 2 is qualifying in nature and candidates need 33% marks to qualify this exam. The paper was of total 200 marks and 2 hours duration. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis:

Name of Topics Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Comprehension 10 Moderate Communication and Interpersonal Skill 13 Moderate Reasoning 14 Moderate Decision Making 9 Moderate- Difficult Logical Intelligence 14 Moderate General Maths 15 Moderate- Difficult General English 10 Easy-Moderate General Hindi 15 Easy-Moderate

Candidates who want to appear in the upcoming exams should definitely go through this exam analysis with an aim to plan your preparation strategy. Once the Prelims exam concludes, the UPPSC will release the UP Civil Services PCS provisional answer key for candidates to tally the answers marked by them against the official answer key. If candidates come across any problem or fault in the answer key, they can raise objection to the same. The UPPSC releases the final UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key after analysing the genuine objections.