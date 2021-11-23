UPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 972 MO, Lecturer and Other Posts, Apply @uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is hiring 972 Farm Manager, Microbiologist, Medical Officer, Lecturer and Reader. Check qualification, age limit, application link and other details.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published a latest notification for the post of Farm Manager, Microbiologist, Medical Officer, Lecturer and Reader, against advertisement number 04/2021-2022. A total of 972 vacancies are available of which 962 are for Medical Officer, 6 for Microbiologist and 1 for all other Posts.

UPPSC MO Online Application Link is available on official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are required to apply from 23 November 2021 to 20 December 2021. Interested candidates can check the qualification, age limit, application link and other details below:

UPPSC Recruitment Notification Download

UPPSC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 20 December 2021

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 972

Farm Manager, Assistant Director (Farms), Fodder Development Officer and Agriculture Officer - 1 Post

Microbiologist (Food) - 6 Posts

Medical Officer - 962 Post

Lecturer IIaj Bit Tadbeer - 1 Post

Reader Nafasiyat - 1 Post

Lecturer Moalijat - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC MO, Lecturer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Farm Manager - Post graduate degree in Agriculture from a University established by law in India or an Institution other than a university recognized or declared under the law to be a University or Graduate in Agriculture, with three years practical experience in agriculture.

Institution or B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree with B.Sc.(Ag.) from a University established by law in India or an Institution other than a University recognized or declared under the law to be a University.

Microbiologist - A Post Graduate Degree in Microbiology from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto with at least three years ofexperience of Microbiological testing of food.

Medical Officer - A degree in Ayurveda or Unani Tib of a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. Registration as Vaidya or a Hakeem with the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh. At least Six month's professional experience in State Ayurvedic, Unani or Allopathic Hospital or dispensary.

Lecturer - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registerable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. Post-Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognised institution. Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Lecturer IIaj Bit Tadbeer - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registerable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939.Post-Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognised institution. Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Reader Nafasiyat - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. Seven years teaching experience of the subject (Five years for a Post-Graduate) in a recognized institution. Working knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Lecturer Moalijat in Government Unani Medical Colleges of the U.P. - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. Post Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognized Institution. Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Age Limit:

Lecturer - 25 to 40 years

Reader - 28 to 45 years

Other - 21 to 40 years

How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 23 November 2021 to 20 December 2021.