UPPSC Unani Medical Officer Answer Key 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Raise Objections till Feb 03

UPPSC Unani Medical Officer Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Answer Key for the posts of Unani Medical Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Unani Medical Officer exam can check their answer key from the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Unani Medical Officer Screening Exam 2016 was held on 22 January 2020 in the state. Commission has released the Answer Key for all the Four Papers including General Studies and Unani Subjects on its official website. The Answer Key will be available on the official website till 02 February 2020.

Candidates can check their Answer Key and raise objections regarding the Answer Key, if any till 03 February 2020 to the Commission Office. You can submit your objections in the prescribed format by post/by hand with the essential documents.

Answer Key/Prescribed Format to raise objections is available on the official website of UPPSC, However you can download the same from the direct link given below.



UPPSC Unani Medical Officer Answer Key 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Visit to the NOTIFICATIONS/ADVTS section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link “UNANI MEDICAL OFFICER - S-11/21 and you will get all the Four Sets given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Answer Key.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Unani Medical Officer Screening Exam 2016. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.