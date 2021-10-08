UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Junior Engineer CBT Call Letter Here

UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee). The candidates who applied for UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021 can download their call letters through the official website of UPRVUNL.i.e.uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL JE CBT 2021 is scheduled to be held on 21, 24 and 25 October 2021 in two shifts.i.e. Shift 1 (9 AM to 12 PM) and Shift 2 (2:30 PM to 5: 30 PM). The candidates can now download their call letters followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL.i.e.uprvunl.org. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to download admit card for the post of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical (Postcode 1), Mechanical (postcode 2), Electronics / Control &Instrumentation (Postcode 3), Computer (Postcode 4) against advt. no. U-38/UPRVUSA/2021’ under public notice flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your user id, password and click on the login page. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 196 vacancies of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical (Postcode 1), Mechanical (postcode 2), Electronics / Control &Instrumentation (Postcode 3), Computer (Postcode 4). The candidates can directly download UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

