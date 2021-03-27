UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Recruitment Notification on 15 April @upsc.gov.in: Check Assistant Commandant (AC) Exam Date, Qualification Here

UPSC CAPF AC 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on 15 April 2021 on its website -upsc.gov.in. Male and Female candidates can apply for UPSC AC CAPF 2021 from 15 April to 05 May 2021 on official website of UPSC Online i.e. upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CAPF Exam will be held 08 August 2021 (Sunday) at various centres across the country.

Last year, a total of 209 vacancies were notified under BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

Candidates who are interested to apply for UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2021 should be a graduate in any discipline. The age of the candidates should be between should be between 20 years and 25 years. More details on UPSC AC 2021 such as eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus based on previous recruitment below:

Important Dates UPSC CAPF AC 2021

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Date 15 April 2021 Starting Date of CAPF AC Application 15 April 2021 Last Date of CAPF AC Registration 05 May 2021 UPSC CAPF AC Exam Date 08 August 2021 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card Date expected in second or third week of July

UPSC CAPF AC Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in:

BSF

CRPF

CISF

ITBP

SSB

UPSC CAPF AC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for UPSC CAPF AC 2021:

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institution.

UPSC AC CAPF Age Limit:

20 to 25 Years

Nationality:

No person who is not a citizen of India shall, except with the consent of the Central Government signified in writing be appointed or employed under these Rules. Provided that nothing contained in these rules shall debar the appointment, enrolment or employment of a subject of Nepal or Bhutan under these Rules

UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Examination Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests Interview/Personality Test

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Pattern

Paper Name Question Type Marks Time Paper 1 - General Ability & Intelligence Multiple Choice Questions 250 2 Hours Paper 2 - General Studies, Essay & Comprehension Descriptive Type Questions 200 3 Hours

Language of Question Paper - Hindi & English, excluding English paper There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks in Paper 1 Paper-I is a qualifying in nature for Paper 2

UPSC CAPF AC Syllabus

Paper I : General Ability and Intelligence

General Mental Ability The questions will be designed to test the logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude including numerical ability, and data interpretation General Science The questions will be set to test general awareness, scientific temper, comprehension and appreciation of scientific phenomena of everyday observation including new areas of importance like Information Technology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science. Current Events of National and International Importance: The questions will test the candidates’ awareness of current events of national and international importance in the broad areas of culture, music, arts, literature, sports, governance, societal and developmental issues, industry, business, globalisation, and interplay among nations. Indian Polity and Economy: The questions shall aim to test candidates’ knowledge of the Country’s political system and the Constitution of India, social systems and public administration, economic development in India, regional and international security issues and human rights including its indicators. History of India : The questions will broadly cover the subject in its social, economic and political aspects. This shall also include the areas of growth of nationalism and freedom movement. 6. Indian and World Geography: The questions shall cover the physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World.

Paper II : General Studies, Essay and Comprehension

Part-A – Essay questions which are to be answered in long narrative form either in Hindi or English totaling 80 Marks. The indicative topics are modern Indian history especially of the freedom struggle, geography, polity and economy, knowledge of security and human rights issues, and analytical ability.

Part-B – Comprehension, précis writing, other communications/language skills – to be attempted in English only (Marks 120) – The topics are Comprehension passages, précis writing, developing counter arguments, simple grammar and other aspects of language testing

UPSC CAPF AC PET PST MT

Candidates who will qualify in the written examination will be called for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

UPSC CAPF AC PST

Height:

Men - 165 cm

Women - 157 cm

Chest:

Men - 81 cm

Weight:

Men - 50 Kg

Women - 46 Kg

UPSC CAPF AC PET

Test Men Women 100 Metre race 16 Seconds 18 Seconds 800 Metre race 3 minutes 45 second 4 minutes 45 second Long Jump 3.5 Meters 3 chances) 3.0 Meters 3 chances) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.) 4.5 Meters --

UPSC CAPF AC Interview

Candidates who are selected in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for Interview/Personality Test. UPSC CAPF Interview Round will carry 150 Marks.

UPSC CAPF AC Final Selection

The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2021

UPSC will upload the admit card on its website - www.upsconline.nic.in.No Admission Certificate will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid and active E-Mail I.D. while filling up Online Application Form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them. UPSC CAPF Exam Admit Card in the month of July 2021.

How to Apply for UPSC AC CAPF Exam 2021?

Candidates eligible for the posts can apply online through official website upsconline.nic.in on or before 5 May 2021 upto 6 PM.

UPSC AC CAPF Application Fee:

General/ OBC - detailed will be released in the notice

No Fee for female/ SC/ ST candidates

