UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Recruitment Notification on 15 April @upsc.gov.in: Check Assistant Commandant (AC) Exam Date, Qualification Here

UPSC will release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on 15 April 2021. Check details on UPSC AC 2021 such as eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus below:

Created On: Mar 27, 2021 20:04 IST
UPSC CAPF AC 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on 15 April 2021 on its website -upsc.gov.in. Male and Female candidates can apply for UPSC AC CAPF 2021 from 15 April to 05 May 2021 on official website of UPSC Online i.e. upsconline.nic.in. 

UPSC CAPF Exam will be held 08 August 2021 (Sunday) at various centres across the country.

Last year, a total of 209 vacancies were notified under BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

Candidates who are interested to apply for UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2021 should be a graduate in any discipline. The age of the candidates should be between should be between 20 years and 25 years. More details on UPSC AC 2021 such as eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus based on previous recruitment below:

Important Dates UPSC CAPF AC 2021

Event Dates
UPSC CAPF Notification Date 15 April 2021
Starting Date of CAPF AC Application 15 April 2021
Last Date of CAPF AC Registration 05 May 2021
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Date 08 August 2021
UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card Date expected in second or third week of July

UPSC CAPF AC Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in:

  • BSF
  • CRPF
  • CISF
  • ITBP
  • SSB

UPSC CAPF AC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for UPSC CAPF AC 2021:

 Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institution.

UPSC AC CAPF Age Limit:

20 to 25 Years

Nationality:

 No person who is not a citizen of India shall, except with the consent of the Central Government signified in writing be appointed or employed under these Rules. Provided that nothing contained in these rules shall debar the appointment, enrolment or employment of a subject of Nepal or Bhutan under these Rules

UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Examination
  2. Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests
  3. Interview/Personality Test

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Pattern

Paper Name

 Question Type

Marks

Time

Paper 1 - General Ability & Intelligence

 Multiple Choice Questions

250

2 Hours

Paper  2 - General Studies, Essay & Comprehension

 Descriptive Type Questions

200

3 Hours
  1. Language of Question Paper - Hindi & English, excluding English paper
  2. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks in Paper 1
  3. Paper-I is a qualifying in nature for Paper 2

UPSC CAPF AC Syllabus

Paper I : General Ability and Intelligence

  1. General Mental Ability The questions will be designed to test the logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude including numerical ability, and data interpretation
  2. General Science The questions will be set to test general awareness, scientific temper, comprehension and appreciation of scientific phenomena of everyday observation including new areas of importance like Information Technology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science.
  3. Current Events of National and International Importance: The  questions  will  test  the  candidates’  awareness  of  current  events  of  national  and  international importance in the broad areas of culture, music, arts, literature, sports, governance, societal and developmental issues, industry, business, globalisation, and interplay among nations.
  4. Indian Polity and Economy: The  questions  shall  aim  to  test  candidates’  knowledge  of  the  Country’s  political  system  and  the Constitution  of  India,  social  systems  and  public  administration,  economic  development  in  India, regional and international security issues and human rights including its indicators.
  5. History of India : The questions will broadly cover the subject in its social, economic and political aspects. This shall also include the areas of growth of nationalism and freedom movement. 6. Indian and World Geography: The questions shall cover the physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World.

Paper II : General Studies, Essay and Comprehension

  • Part-A – Essay questions which are to be answered in long narrative form either in Hindi or English totaling 80 Marks. The indicative topics are modern Indian history especially of the freedom struggle, geography, polity and economy, knowledge of security and human rights issues, and analytical ability.
  • Part-B – Comprehension, précis writing, other communications/language skills – to be attempted in English only (Marks 120) – The topics are Comprehension passages, précis writing, developing counter arguments, simple grammar and other aspects of language testing

UPSC CAPF AC PET PST MT

Candidates who will qualify in the written examination will be called for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

UPSC CAPF AC PST

Height:

  • Men - 165 cm
  • Women - 157 cm

Chest:

  • Men - 81 cm

Weight:

  • Men - 50 Kg
  • Women - 46 Kg

UPSC CAPF AC PET

Test

Men

Women

100 Metre race

16 Seconds

18 Seconds

800 Metre race

3 minutes 45 second

4 minutes 45 second

Long Jump

3.5 Meters 3 chances)

3.0 Meters 3 chances)

Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)

4.5 Meters

--

UPSC CAPF AC Interview

Candidates who are selected in the Medical Standards Tests,  will  be  called  for  Interview/Personality  Test. UPSC  CAPF Interview Round will carry 150 Marks.

UPSC CAPF AC Final Selection

The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2021

UPSC will upload the admit card on its website - www.upsconline.nic.in.No Admission Certificate will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid and active E-Mail I.D. while filling up Online Application Form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them. UPSC CAPF Exam Admit Card in the month of July 2021.

How to Apply for UPSC AC CAPF Exam  2021?

Candidates eligible for the posts can apply online through official website upsconline.nic.in on or before 5 May 2021 upto 6 PM.

UPSC AC CAPF Application Fee:

General/ OBC - detailed will be released in the notice

No Fee for female/ SC/ ST candidates

FAQ

What is the qualification for UPSC CAPF 2021 ?

Graduation

What is the age for UPSC CAPF 2021 ?

20 to 25 Years

What is the last date for UPSC CAPF AC Application Form ?

5 May 2021

What is UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2021 ?

The written exam is scheduled on 8 August 2021

What is the starting date of UPSC AC Registration ?

15 April 2021
