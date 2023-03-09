UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Revised Interview Schedule OUT, Get Direct Link to Download PDF

UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Revised Interview Schedule OUT: Interview Schedule of CAPF Assistant Commandant 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Know here the process how to download UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2021 Interview Schedule and Get Interview Dates and other details .

UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Revised Interview Schedule: Union Public Service Commission has released the Interview Schedule for Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant 2021 on its official website -https://www.upsc.gov.in/ Candidates can check their Interview Dates from the list. In the list, the commission has released the Roll No. and Interview dates of candidates selected for interview. Candidates can download the Revised Interview Schedule by following the steps given below

How to Download the UPSC Assistant Commandant 2021 Revised Interview Schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page click on the link titled - “Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021-Interview Schedule”

Step 3: A PDF list of candidates featuring their Roll No. and Interview schedule along with official notice regarding interview will appear.

Step 4: Check your Roll Number, Date of Interview and read official notice regarding Interviews.

Candidates can also download the PDF of the list from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to download the UPSC Assistant Commandant 2021 Revised Interview Schedule PDF Click Here

UPSC CAPF AC 2021: Interview Dates and Time

Start Date Of Interview 28 March 2023 Last Date Of Interview 26 May 2023

Reporting Time for the Forenoon Session is 9AM and for the Afternoon Session it is 1 PM.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2021: List Of Documents

To appear for interview candidates have to bring certain documents along with e- summon letters. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of candidates will be made available online which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Interview will be entertained. The candidates are advised to download their e-Summon Letters along with all its enclosures and take a printout. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Summon Letter at the time of Interview/ Personality Test. In case the photograph is not visible or not available on the e-Summon Letter, candidates are advised to carry identical photographs for verification along with proof of identity such as Aadhaar Card, Voter Identity Card, Driving License, Passport on the date of the Personality Test/Interview. Candidates are advised to bring 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/ community certificate etc., failing which they will not be interviewed.

According to the notice released by UPSC, the UPSC Assistant Commandant 2021 written exam result was declared on 13 October 2021. The Personality Tests/Interviews for UPSC CAPF AC 2021 were conducted from 31 October 2022. However it was stopped due to a case pending in Delhi High Court. Now the UPSC has decided to resume the Interview Process for the remaining 378 candidates. The roll no. of these candidates who are to appear for interview have been given in the list along with Interview Dates and Timings. Interviews will start from 28 March 2023 and will continue till 26 May 2023. The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) in the armed police forces such as BSF, SSB, CRPF, CISF & ITBP.

