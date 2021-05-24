UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2021 OUT @upsc.gov.in, 147 Qualified, Download CDS 2020 OTA Merit List Here

UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2021 on its website. All those who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2020 OTA can now download the result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

A total of 147 candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Exam 1, 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April 2021.

Download UPSC CDS 1 2021 Final Result PDF Here

The results of the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.

Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission’s website for 30 days.

How and Where to Download UPSC CDS 1 2021 Final Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on ‘UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Cntrl F+ Roll Number+ Enter and search. The UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result will be displayed. Download UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result and save it for future reference.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination on working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or over telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.