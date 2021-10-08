UPSC CDS 2 2020: Marks of recommended candidates uploaded on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marksheet has been uploaded by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Download here.

UPSC CDS 2 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of recommended candidates for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2020 can download their marks through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. Candidates can check their individual marks in the written test and SSB Interview along with their roll number. The marks can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘ Marks of Recommended Candidates for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF. The marks of the recommended candidates will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UPSC CDS 2 2020Marks and save it for future reference.

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Result

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Result was declared on 1 October 2021 on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 114th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October 2021.

A total of 192 (141 + 51) candidates have been recommended for selection. The candidates can now check their individual marks directly by clicking on the provided hyperlink in this article.

Direct Link to Download UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks PDF

Check UPSC CDS 2 Result

