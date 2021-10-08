Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC CDS 2 2020: Marks of recommended candidates uploaded on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marksheet has been uploaded by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Download here. 

Created On: Oct 8, 2021 13:05 IST
UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks
UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks

UPSC CDS 2 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of recommended candidates for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2020 can download their marks through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. Candidates can check their individual marks in the written test and SSB Interview along with their roll number. The marks can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘ Marks of Recommended Candidates for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to a PDF.
  4. The marks of the recommended candidates will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Candidates can download  UPSC CDS 2 2020Marks and save it for future reference.

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Result 

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Result was declared on 1 October 2021 on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 114th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October 2021.

A total of 192 (141 + 51) candidates have been recommended for selection. The candidates can now check their individual marks directly by clicking on the provided hyperlink in this article.

Direct Link to Download UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks PDF

Check UPSC CDS 2 Result

Latest Government Jobs:

Income Tax Recruitment 2021 for Sportspersons, 21 Vacancies for Tax Assistant, Steno & MTS Posts

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 for ASO, AE and Other Posts, Application Ends on 14 Oct, Apply Now @upsc.gov.in

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 for 11 Advocates/Legal Consultant Posts, Apply Now!

FAQ

Has UPSC also revealed UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks of non recommended candidates?

No, UPSC has not yet revealed UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marks of non recommended candidates. It is expected that the marks of non recommended candidates will be revealed in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Is CDS 22020 result out?

Yes, UPSC CDS 2 2020 Result was declared on 1 October 2021.

How many candidates have been recommended for the selection of UPSC CDS 2 2020 Recruitment 2021?

A total of 192 (141 + 51) candidates have been recommended for selection.

How can I Download UPSC CDS 2 2020 Marksheet?

The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2020 can download their marks through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in or through the link provided in the article.

Take Free Online UPSC CDS 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Cat Percentile Predictor 2021
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.