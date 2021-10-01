UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number & Name Wise CDS OTA Final Result Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2020 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam can now download the final result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

According to the result, a total of 192 (141 Men + 51 Female) candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 114th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October 2021.

The list of selected candidates has been uploaded on upsc.gov.in. The candidates are advised to download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on ‘UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2020’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2020 and save it for future reference.

Direct link to Download Roll Number Wise UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2020

This drive was being done to recruit 196 vacancies out of which 169 vacancies are for the 114th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and 17 are for the 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. The candidates can download UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2020 by clicking on the above link.

The candidates should note that the commission will upload marks of the candidates within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission’s website for 30 days. The results of the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.