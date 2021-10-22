UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021 (Out): Download @upsconline.nic.in, Exam on 14 Nov

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021 Out: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the admit card of Combined Defence Services Exam 2 2021 (CDS 2 2021) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Aspirants appearing for the exam on 14 November 2021 (Sunday) can download CDS 2 Admit Card from UPSC Online Website - upsconline.nic.in. However, UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card Link is also given in this article below.

Candidates will not allow to enter at the venue without the print out of the admit card. They should also carry one original Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card. It is to be noted that, any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic device or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watch etc. or any camera or bluetooth device are not allowed at the centre.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021 Download

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted through online mode at various centres across the country. Candidates who have applied for For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will be asked questions on English, GK and Maths. Each section will be of 300 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours to complete each section.

Those who have applied for For Admission to Officer Training Academy, there will be questions on English and GK.

There will be negative marking in the exam

The level of the exam is of elementary level

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Click on the link given for downloading the Admit Card - 'e-admit card for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021' Now, click on 'Download' and then 'Click Here' given under 'To Download e-admit card' Now, you need to read all the important instructions and click on 'Yes' given at the bottom of the page. After that, take a print out of important instructions Enter the asked details Download UPSC Admit Card

