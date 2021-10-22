UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021 Released @upsconline.nic.in, Check Download Link

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021 has been released. The candidates can check the direct download link below.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Link on upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA 2 Exam will be conducted on 14 November 2021 at 75 Centres across the country. They can check their time and centre details on UPSC Admit Card. All candidates, who have applied for UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2021 from 09 to 29 June and from 24 September to 08 October, can download NDA Admit Card by visiting upsconline.nic.in or from this page.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Download Link

It is mandatory carry the UPSC NDA 2 Call Letter at the centre along with one valid ID Proof.

In this article, the candidates can check the procedure to download the admit card, exam pattern and other important details related to the exam.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam Pattern

UPSC NDA 2 Exam consists of Maths and General Ability Test. Both subjects will have 120 questions each. The total marks for the maths subject are 300 while 600 marks are for GAT. Each section will be completed in 2 hours and 3 minutes.

How to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2021 ?

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2 - In the What’s New Section you need to click on 'e-admit National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021’

Step3 - A new page will be opened, click on ‘Click Here’

Step 4 - In this step, you need to read all the instructions and click on ‘Yes’

Step 5 - Now, furnish your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Roll Number

Step 6 - Download UPSC NDA 2 Call Letter

UPSC has also facilitate the candidates having problem in downloading their admit card or having discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card. They have to e-mail on- uscsp-upsc@nic.in for such concerns.