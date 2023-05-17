UPSC CDS Notification 2023: 349 Vacancy, Apply Online, Eligibility Notification PDF, & More

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2023 notification is out for 349 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the CDS educational qualification, age limit, and other important details.

CDS 2 Notification 2023 is out on the official website for recruitment into the IMA (Indian Military Academy), INA (Indian Naval Academy), AFA (Air Force Academy), and OTA (Officers Training Academy). The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination is conducted twice a year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select candidates for officer-level positions in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. With the detailed information provided in this article, you can get through the CDS 2  educational qualification, age limit, exam date, application form link and other essential details required for CDS applicants

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the recruitment notification for CDS 2 on the official website - https://www.upsc.gov.in

CDS 2 2023 Recruitment: Overview

UPSC released a recruitment notification for the CDS 2 exam 2023 for various posts. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates. 

CDS 2 Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

UPSC

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 17, 2023

Selection process

Written Test, SSB Interview

UPSC CDS 2 2023 Notification PDF

Download the official CDS notification PDF 2023 through the link given below. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification PDF and visit the official website.

 

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2023 notification

Download PDF

 

UPSC CDS 2 2023: Important Dates

 

Candidates can check the important dates for the CDS 2 exam, such as exam date, application date etc. in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 17, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 17, 2023

Application closes on

June 6, 2023

CDS Exam Date

September 3, 2023

Practice UPSC CDS question paper

UPSC CDS 2 Eligibility Criteria 2023

As per the notification, CDS eligibility criteria includes the fulfillment of the age limit and educational qualification for different academies  is tabulated below.

 

Academy

Age Limit

Educational Qualification

Indian Military Academy (IMA)

19 to 24 years

must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute.

Indian Naval Academy (INA)

19 to 24 years

must have a bachelor's degree in engineering from a recognised university or institute.

Air Force Academy (AFA)

20 to 24 years

must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute with physics and mathematics as subjects in their 10+2 or bachelor's degree.

Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Course for men)

19 to 25 years

must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute.

Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Non-Technical Course for Women)

19 to 25 years

must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute



The application process will start on May 17, 2023, on its official website and will end on June 6, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

UPSC CDS 2 Vacancy 2023

A total of 349 vacancies are available under the UPSC CDS 2 recruitment programme for 2023. The CDS academy wise vacancies announced are tabulated below:

 

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2023

Academy

Number of Posts

Indian Military Academy (IMA)

100

Indian Naval Academy (INA)

32

Air Force Academy (AFA)

32

Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Course for men)

169

Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Non-Technical Course for Women)

16

Total

349

 

UPSC CDS 2 Salary

Pay scale of Army officers and equivalent rankers in Air Force and Navy is tabulated below:

 

Rank

Level

Pay (in Rs.)

Lieutenant

Level 10

56,100 -1,77,500

Captain 

Level 10 B

61,300- 1,93,900

Major 

Level 11 

69,400 – 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel

Level 12A

1,21,200 – 2,12,400

Colonel 

Level 13 

1,30,600-2, 15,900

Brigadier 

Level 13A

1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General 

Level 14

1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale 

Level 15 

1,82,200-2,24,100

HAG+Scale

Level 16

2,05,400 – 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) 

Level 17 

2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS 

Level 18

2,50,000/-(fixed)

 

UPSC CDS 2 Selection process, Examination Pattern and Syllabus 

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For information on  UPSC CDS 2 Application Process visit:

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC CDS examination consists of a written examination followed by an interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The written examination is conducted in three stages for different academies, including the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers' Training Academy.

Candidates who clear the written examination and interview will have to undergo a thorough medical examination. Once the medical examination is cleared, candidates will undergo training at their respective academies.

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023

The CDS syllabus includes subjects such as English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics It is advisable for candidates to refer to the official notification for the detailed syllabus and prepare accordingly.

