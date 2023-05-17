UPSC CDS Notification 2023: 349 Vacancy, Apply Online, Eligibility Notification PDF, & More

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2023 notification is out for 349 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the CDS educational qualification, age limit, and other important details.

CDS 2 Notification 2023 is out on the official website for recruitment into the IMA (Indian Military Academy), INA (Indian Naval Academy), AFA (Air Force Academy), and OTA (Officers Training Academy). The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination is conducted twice a year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select candidates for officer-level positions in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. With the detailed information provided in this article, you can get through the CDS 2 educational qualification, age limit, exam date, application form link and other essential details required for CDS applicants

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the recruitment notification for CDS 2 on the official website - https://www.upsc.gov.in

CDS 2 2023 Recruitment: Overview

UPSC released a recruitment notification for the CDS 2 exam 2023 for various posts. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.

CDS 2 Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority UPSC Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 17, 2023 Selection process Written Test, SSB Interview

UPSC CDS 2 2023 Notification PDF

Download the official CDS notification PDF 2023 through the link given below. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification PDF and visit the official website.

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2023 notification Download PDF

UPSC CDS 2 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the CDS 2 exam, such as exam date, application date etc. in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 17, 2023 Online Application Begins May 17, 2023 Application closes on June 6, 2023 CDS Exam Date September 3, 2023

UPSC CDS 2 Eligibility Criteria 2023

As per the notification, CDS eligibility criteria includes the fulfillment of the age limit and educational qualification for different academies is tabulated below.

Academy Age Limit Educational Qualification Indian Military Academy (IMA) 19 to 24 years must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute. Indian Naval Academy (INA) 19 to 24 years must have a bachelor's degree in engineering from a recognised university or institute. Air Force Academy (AFA) 20 to 24 years must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute with physics and mathematics as subjects in their 10+2 or bachelor's degree. Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Course for men) 19 to 25 years must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute. Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Non-Technical Course for Women) 19 to 25 years must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute







The application process will start on May 17, 2023, on its official website and will end on June 6, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

UPSC CDS 2 Vacancy 2023

A total of 349 vacancies are available under the UPSC CDS 2 recruitment programme for 2023. The CDS academy wise vacancies announced are tabulated below:

UPSC CDS 2 recruitment 2023 Academy Number of Posts Indian Military Academy (IMA) 100 Indian Naval Academy (INA) 32 Air Force Academy (AFA) 32 Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Course for men) 169 Officers’ Training Academy (SSC Non-Technical Course for Women) 16 Total 349

UPSC CDS 2 Salary

Pay scale of Army officers and equivalent rankers in Air Force and Navy is tabulated below:

Rank Level Pay (in Rs.) Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 -1,77,500 Captain Level 10 B 61,300- 1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400 – 2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200 – 2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600-2, 15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200-2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 1,82,200-2,24,100 HAG+Scale Level 16 2,05,400 – 2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

UPSC CDS 2 Selection process, Examination Pattern and Syllabus

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For information on UPSC CDS 2 Application Process visit:

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC CDS examination consists of a written examination followed by an interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The written examination is conducted in three stages for different academies, including the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers' Training Academy.

Candidates who clear the written examination and interview will have to undergo a thorough medical examination. Once the medical examination is cleared, candidates will undergo training at their respective academies.

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023

The CDS syllabus includes subjects such as English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics It is advisable for candidates to refer to the official notification for the detailed syllabus and prepare accordingly.