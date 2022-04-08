UPSC CISF AC LDCE Result 2022 (Announced) on upsc.gov.in, Download Link Here

UPSC CISF Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of CISF AC (Exe) Limited

Departmental Competitive Exam, 2022 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download roll number wise UPSC CISF Result 2022 from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the result, A total of 77 candidates have been selected for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency

Tests and Medical Standards Tests (PST/PET/MST). The date, time and venue of the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency

Tests and Medical Standards Tests (PST/PET/MST) will be intimated in due course of time. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can download UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CISF AC Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on the PDF Download Link. Then, a PDF containing roll numbers will be opened. Check your roll number and save UPSC CISF AC LDCE Result 2022 for future reference.

Candidates should note that Marks and other details related to examination shall be available on the Commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result i.e. after the conduct of interview etc. and would be available on the website for a period of 30 days. Candidates can check their roll number wise CISF AC Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.