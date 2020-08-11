UPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims Answer Key Released @upsc.gov.in, Check IAS Final Prelims PDF Here

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims Answer Key: After releasing the UPSC Civil Services 2019 Result on 4 August, the Union Public Service Commission has released the IAS 2019 answer key on its website. Candidates appeared on 2 June 2019 can check the UPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims Official Answer Key at the official websites of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission has uploaded Set Wise UPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims Answer Key on its website. Candidates can download the PDF and save for future reference.

A total of 829 candidates have been selected to join the services including Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. Out of which, 304 candidates are of General Category, 78 are for EWS, 251 are of OBC, 129 are of SC and 67 are of 129 Category.

As per UPSC Civil Services 2019 Final Result, Pradeep Sigh Secured AIR 1 whereas Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma Secured AIR 2 and AIR 3 respectively.

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims Answer Key (Paper 1)

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims Answer Key (Paper 2)

This year, the commission will conduct UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims 2020 on 4 October 2020 as per revised dates announced by the commission. Earlier, UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims was to be held on 31 May 2020.

