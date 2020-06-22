UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: New Interview Schedule Released @ upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an updated list of new interview schedule for the remaining candidates of UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Exam 2019. It is to be noted that these interviews were earlier supposed to be conducted between March 23-April 3. However, the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and henceforth the lockdown imposed over the entire country bounded the interviews to be rescheduled.

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interviews between July 20 - July 30

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the Personality Tests will be conducted from July 20, 2020, to July 30, 2020. These Personality Tests will be held in two sessions each day. The Forenoon session will begin at 9:00 am while the afternoon session will start from 1:00 pm. A total of 624 candidates will appear for the Personality Tests in these 10 days. The candidates can check their Personality tests and session allotted on the official website of the commission.

It is to be noted that in a press release generated by UPSC on June 5, it clarified that the Personality Tests of the 2019 exam will begin from July 20. However, the schedule has been released at a later time,

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 on October 4

Meanwhile, the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam which was earlier scheduled for May 31st, 2020 has also been rescheduled for October 4, 2020. In the Press Release Dates June 5, the Commission clarified the exam status of various examinations conducted by them. As the prelims have been postponed for October, the new exam date for the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam 2020 has been scheduled to begin from January 8, 2021.

