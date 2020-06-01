UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) New Exam Date 2020: Check Latest Updates!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a press release on May 20 to inform that the announcement of the new exam date for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 will be made on June 5. As per the UPSC Exam calendar, the Civil Service (Prelims) exam 2020 was scheduled for 31st May 2020. However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, it was not possible to conduct the exam on a pan India basis with more than 9 lakh candidates to appear for the same. Hence, the Commission has deferred the exam date until the next announcement.

In its Press Release dated May 20, 2020, the commission states that “Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present."

Meanwhile, the countrywide lockdown compelled several candidates to travel back to their hometown hence it had been difficult for them to commute to their exam centers. With transportation facilities in the country will take time to get back on track with Unlock-1 imposed, the candidates would require pertinent time to travel to their exam centers once the commutation facilities resume.

Other than the Prelims 2020 exam, the Commission had also deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) for the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2019 which were scheduled between March 23 and April 3, 2020. New dates for these tests have also not been released yet.

The UPSC IAS) Prelims 2020 aspirants can expect a fresh exam date announcement on June 5 and the notification can be checked on their official website. It is expected that the new exam date can be decided for any date in the month of July as the aspirants would need sufficient travel time to reach their exam centers once the admit cards are released.

