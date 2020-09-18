UPSC Civil Services: Rajasthan Government to Provide Free Coaching to 30 Aspirants

UPSC: The Tribal and Regional Development Department of Rajasthan State Government will soon start the free coaching project named as “TAD Super-30 project”. Under this, 30 selected UPSC aspirants, 20 men, and 10 women will be provided online coaching to prepare for the UPSC civil services examinations

UPSC Civil Services Coaching Institutes Supported By State Governments: Check List & Other Important Details

Free UPSC Coaching for aspirants from Tribal and Sahariya community

Minister of State for Tribal and Regional Development Arjun Bamania said the project will be started pursuant to the budget announcement to provide free coaching to students from various tribes and Sahariya community preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Eligibility for the Free Online UPSC Coaching under TAD Super-30

A total of Thirty aspirants will be selected out of which 20 will be men and 10 women. Aspirants will be given online coaching to prepare for the civil services examinations.

To avail the facilities of the scheme, it is necessary for a candidate to pass the graduation examination with a minimum of 60 percent marks. Along with that, it is necessary to have the requisite ST certificate and on-line coaching facility with them.

Selection Process of 30 Eligible Candidates for Free Online UPSC Coaching

Minister of State for Tribal and Regional Development informed that such candidates desirous of preparation will be required to complete the age prescribed by Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The selection of such candidates will be done by a committee constituted by the department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit if selected according to 80 percent marks of academic merit and percentage of interview marks.

The Rajasthan Government expressed hope that the move will not only improve the educational, economic, and social status of the aspirants but also help them play their role in the development process of the country.












