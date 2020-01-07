UPSC CMS Score 2019 Announced @upsc.gov.in, Check Details Marks Here

UPSC CMS Score 2019 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 score card on its official website. All recommended candidates who have been selected finally in the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 can check their score of written and other marks on the official website of UPSC - https://www.upsc.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 on 21 December 2019. According to the result, a total of 798 candidates have been recommended against the total of 919 reported vacancies under UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2019.

The Computer Based Examination (Part – I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 was conducted on 21st July, 2019 by the UPSC. The qualified candidates were participated in the Personality Test (Part – II) which was conducted by the commission from October to December, 2019.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

All the 798 candidates who have finally qualified the examination can check their marks obtained in the various phased of the examination. The selected candidates will be posted in the services/posts in the (i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; (ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service; (iii) Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service; (iv) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and (v) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.



Direct Link for UPSC CMS Score 2019





UPSC CMS Score 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Go to the what’s New section available on the home page.

Click on the link Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 >> Marks of Recommended Candidates given on the Home Page.

Candidates can get the PDF of the desired score card appeared on the new window.

You can take Print Out of your score card and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for latest updates regarding the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.