UPSC CSE Result 2021 (Out): Download IAS Prelims Selection List PDF Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CSE Result 2021 on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF below.

UPSC CSE Result 2021 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the selection list of the candidates who have qualified in Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2021. Candidates, who appeared in UPSC CSE on 10 October 2021, can download UPSC Result from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. Alternatively, they can download UPSC Civil Service Result through the PDF link available below in this article. Those candidates whose roll number is available in the list have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021.

UPSC Civil Service Result Download Link

UPSC CSE Marks and Cut-Off Marks

Candidates can check their marks, cut off marks and answer keys of on the Commission’s website only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

What is UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date 2021 ?

Qualified candidates in UPSC CSE Prelims Exam will be called for the mains exam. UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Schedule shall be announced in due course.

Before appearing in the mains exam, the candidates have to apply for the exam through Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.

How to Download UPSC CSE Result 2021 ?

Step 1 - Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, you will find a tab 'Written Result' on the right side. Click on this tab

Step 3 - It will redirect you to anew page where you are required to click on 'Examination Written Results'

Step 4 - Now, click on PDF Link given against 'Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021'

Step 5 - Download UPSC CSE Result PDF

Step 6 - Check roll number of selected candidates

UPSC IAS Result Notice Reads, “The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter”.

UPSC Civil Service Notification 2021 was released in the month of March 2021 for filling up 712 vacancies.