UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks for EO/AO Posts alongwith Previous Year Cutoff

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the EPFO Recruitment Test in Offline mode on 5th September 2021 (today). Based on the difficulty level of the question papers, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Written Exam. UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam was held for 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment across selected Exam Centres amid COVID-19 Pandemic.
|
|
|
Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in UPSC EPFO & NA (2) 2019 Written Exam:
UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam (5th September 2021)
UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam consisted of objective multiple choice questions of 300 Marks. The exam was held in offline mode. There was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Recruitment Test was 2 Hours:
|
UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Phase-1
|
Number of Questions & Marks
|
Duration
|
Recruitment Test (Offline)
|
120 Questions of 300 Marks
|
2 Hours (For PwD Candidates 2 Hours 20 Minutes)
Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.
Expected Cut-Off Marks for UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam
Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels. The marks of the Recruitment Test will be considered to shortlist candidates to qualify for the Interview Round. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for UPSC EPFO 2021 Written Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Test (RT)
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 300 Marks)
|
General
|
165-175
|
EWS
|
155-165
|
OBC
|
145-155
|
SC
|
135-145
|
ST
|
125-135
UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff (2018)
In 2018, Combined CBRT (Written Test) was conducted for Recruitment to 33 posts of Labour Enforcement Officer (Central) in the office of the Chief Labour Commissioner Central, Ministry of Labour and Employment. 2255 candidates appeared for the exam. Below is the table showing category-wise detail of candidates appeared in the UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam:
|
UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam - Number of Candidates Appeared
|
Category
|
Number of Candidates Appeared
|
General
|
962
|
OBC
|
656
|
SC
|
536
|
ST
|
101
|
Total
|
2255
Below is the table showing categorywise detail of candidates selected in the UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam:
|
UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam - Number of Candidates Selected
|
Category
|
Number of Candidates Selected
|
General
|
13
|
OBC
|
11*
|
SC
|
08*
|
ST
|
01
|
Total
|
33
|
Note: *03 OBC & 01 SC candidates have been recommended against unreserved vacancy
Total marks of the written examination were 300. The total marks of the Interview were 100. The weightage of written marks and interview in the final result was 75:25. Below is the Minimum level of suitability of marks in the UPSC EPFO 2018 Recruitment Test:
|
UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam - Minimum level of suitability of marks in Recruitment Test
|
Category
|
Recruitment Test
(Total 300 Marks)
|
Interview
(Total 100 Marks)
|
Final Selection
|
Weightage (75:25)
|
General
|
160.00
|
50
|
237.50
|
OBC
|
142.00
|
45
|
219.72
|
SC
|
128.50
|
40
|
194.25
|
ST
|
133.00
|
40
|
228.58
Below are the highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories in UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam:
|
UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam - Highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories
|
Category
|
Highest Marks
|
General
|
267.23
|
OBC
|
251.92
|
SC
|
268.47
|
ST
|
228.58
|
PH (OH)
|
118.28
|
PH (HI)
|
103.28
UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff (2017)
In 2017, Written Test was conducted on 26th February 2017 for Recruitment to 257 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment. Total 1.46 Lakhs candidates appeared for the exam. Below is the table showing category-wise detail of candidates appeared in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam:
|
UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Number of Candidates Appeared
|
Category
|
Number of Candidates Appeared
|
General
|
59,155
|
OBC
|
53,300
|
SC
|
27,533
|
ST
|
6,016
|
Total
|
1,46,004
Below is the table showing categorywise detail of candidates selected in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam:
|
UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Number of Candidates Selected
|
Category
|
Number of Candidates Selected
|
General
|
108*
Including 12(PH-OH) & 02(PH-HI)
|
OBC
|
110
Including 07 (PH-OH)
|
SC
|
32
|
ST
|
7
|
Total
|
257
Total marks of written examination were 100 and total marks of Interview were 100. Weightage of written marks and interview in the final result was 50:50. Below is the Minimum level of suitability of marks in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Recruitment Test:
|
UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Minimum level of suitability of marks in Recruitment Test
|
Category
|
Recruitment Test
(Total 100 Marks)
|
Interview
(Total 100 Marks)
|
Final Selection
|
Weightage (50:50)
|
General
|
49.50
|
50
|
110.83
|
OBC
|
44.50
|
45
|
103.78
|
SC
|
42.50
|
40
|
102.23
|
ST
|
43.50
|
40
|
103.06
|
PH (OH)
|
30.00
|
-
|
88.11
|
PH (HI)
|
33.00
|
-
|
93.61
Below are the highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories in UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam:
|
UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories
|
Category
|
Highest Marks
|
General
|
132.78
|
OBC
|
127.78
|
SC
|
120.56
|
ST
|
118.61
|
PH (OH)
|
118.28
|
PH (HI)
|
103.28
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
UPSC EPFO 2021 Interview (100 Marks): The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100.
|
In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an interview, the candidate will have to achieve the minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in the case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on a case to case basis.