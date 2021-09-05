UPSC EPFO 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): Check EO/AO Recruitment Test Paper with Solution (SET A/B/C/D)

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Question Paper Subject-wise

Sections Questions from SET A/B/C/D

General English 1. It’s time you went out and ___ your own living. 2. The elephant fell into a ___ the hunters had set. 3. The dress isn’t really tight. It’ll ____ when you have worn it. 4. With his back to the old man, he stood at the window, fist clenched, and his shoulders ___ with his choked sobbing. 5. The bereaved mother proudly received the gallantry award ___ her brave son who had laid down his life in the recent war. 6. Find the opposite meaning (antonym) word of : lavish 7. Find the opposite meaning (antonym) word of : Valour 8. Find the opposite meaning (antonym) word of : fertile 9. Find the opposite meaning (antonym) word of : immigrants 10. Find the opposite meaning (antonym) word of : elementary 11. Find the nearest in meaning (synonyms) word of: Carnage 12. Find the nearest in meaning (synonyms) word of: Religious 13. Find the nearest in meaning (synonyms) word of: Imagine 14. Find the nearest in meaning (synonyms) word of: invades 15. Find the nearest in meaning (synonyms) word of: liberal 16. Spot the Error: Neither the servant nor the clerk has done this. 17. Spot the Error: The car which went past us when we were driving on the highway must have been doing at least a hundred miles per hour. 18. Spot the Error: Raju will go back home in a year after his stay abroad. 19. Spot the Error: I have much work to do. 20. Psychology didn’t develop into a science based on careful observation and experimentation until the late 1800s.

History 1. Nirguana Bhakti refers to 2. What did Ain-i-Akbari seek to promote within the frontier of the Mughal State? 3. Gandhi's Salt March to Dandi was started from 4. Socialist group in the Congress Party 5. Macaulay’s 1835 minute on Education 6. Where did Gandhi put his first correction? major public appearance after returning from South Africa in 1915? 7. Who among the following was the President to be affected by the Indian National Congress at the time of independence of India? 8. During 1931, under whose leadership, did a strong Kisan Sabha Movement develop in the Gaya District of Bihar? 9. Who produced the Pirpur Report (1938)? 10. Militant Nationalist School of thought in India 11. Ryotwari Area 12. Social Service League in Bombay 13. No-Changers in the Congress Party 14. Cabinet Mission members 15. A copy of the famous 16th Century artwork Salvator Mundi which was reportedly stolen, the painting attributed to: 16. Who among the following was the founder of the Swatantra Party?

Indian Polity & Economy 1. Who among the following Speakers of Lok Sabha formally disassociated from the political party after his election as the speaker 2. Which one of the following is the mandate of the Committee on Estimates? 3. Which one of the following facts pertaining to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is not Correct. 4. Which one of the following does not figure in the list of languages in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India. 5. According to the Economic Survey 2020 – 21, 41. Which one of the following will be India's real GDP growth in the year 2021 - 22?

General Accounting Principles 1. Trial Balance 2. Which one of the following statements is correct about the Income & Expenditure account 3. Wages paid for installation of machinery is debited to which one of the following 4. When are current liabilities payable 5. Is the total of Debit & Credit side of tribal balance the same 6. Which one of the following is the first book in which the transaction of a business unit are recorded 7. Maximum amount of Gratuity payable to the employee under the Payment of Gratuity act 1972 8. Which one of the following denotes Gross Profit 9. Which is the underlying accounting concept that supports no anticipation of profit but provision for all possible losses 10. Which on of the following accounting concepts is applied by an entity, when events such as new competitor entering in the market and rift between production and marketing departments are not disclosed in the book of accounts 11. Which on of the following concerns prepares Receipts and Payments Accounts

General Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude 1. How many times does the digit 3 appear 25. between 1 and 100 such that the number where 3 appears is not divisible by 3? 2. Average of all prime numbers between 21 & 55 3. If the ratio of Speed of A & B is 5:6 & B allows A a starts of 70 m in a 1.2KM race, who will win the race 4. M is 60year old, R is 5 years junior to M & 4 years senior to V. The youngest brother of V is B & he is 6 years junior to V. What is the age difference between M & B 5. English alphabet is recorded in the following manner 6. If a varies as b then which of the following statements is are correct 7. Which one of the following is the remainder when 74^100 is divided by 9? 8. Which one of the following is the arithmetic mean of V3 - V2 and its reciprocal? 9. Suppose x and y are two positive numbers such that when x is reduced by 2 and y is increased by 2, the ratio becomes 2:1; and when x is increased by 2 and y is reduced by 2, 28. the ratio becomes 3:1. Which one of the following is equal to x-y? 10. Let n(>1) be a composite natural number whose square root is not an integer. Consider the following statements: 1. n has a factor that is greater than 1 but less than the square root of n. 2. n has a factor that is greater than the square root of n but less than n. Which of the statements given above is/are correct? 11. The average age of husband and wife was 23 years when they were married 5 years ago. The average age of a husband, his wife and child is 20 years now. How old is the child now? 12. If W1 and W2 are weights of the two solid iron ball of radii ½ and ⅓ m respectively then find the ratio of weights 13. 40% of the students in a classroom are from India and 50% are girls. If 25% of Indian students are girls, what percentage of non-Indian students are boys. 14. The average weight of a hundred students in a class is 46 kg. The average weight of boys and girls is 50 kg and 40 kg respectively. What is the difference between the number of boys and girls? 15. A hollow cube tube of side 10 cm each weighing 200 gm, is made. This cube is placed in water with a horizontal face. How many cm of its height sink in water if the density of water is 1 gm/cm^3?

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws + Social Security in India 1. Match the following terms Closure/Workmen/Strike/ Lockout 2. Adolescent as per the Factories Act 1948 3. What is Controlled Industry 4. Minimum number of members required for registration of a Trade Union 5. Trade Dispute under Trade Union Act 1926 6. Maximum number of hours in a week that an adult worker is allowed to work for 7. Maximum period in which the appropriate government shall review and revise the minimum rate of wages under the Minimum Wages Act 1948?

Current Affairs 1. Which one of the following States will be directly connected with Assam by the proposed bridge between Dhubri & Phulbari over the river Brahmaputra 2. Question-related to Ramsar Convention 3. Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 4. Asia’s first Export Processing Zone 5. Well-targeted system of services delivery to LPG Customer 6. Who among the following is the author of 'Gandhi as Mahatma'? 7. Which one of the following is the acronym for the word 'NITI' in NITI Aayog? 8. Which of the following is not the correct description of the Namami Gange Programme? 9. First player in the history of Test Cricket to take 200 wicket against left-handed batsmen 10. The Global firepower Index 2021, India's rank 11. Naomi Osaka won the Women’s Singles Title of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament by defeating whom? 12. UNESCO has been observing February 21 as International Mother Language Day since 2000. The Idea to celebrate the Day was the initiative of 13. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala was the first woman Director-General of the WTO. She hails from which country 14. The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project will connect India with which country 15. Which one of the following pairs of zonal railways and their headquarters is not correctly matched 16. Under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana what is the maximum amount that can be deposited during a financial year 17. Minimum & Maximum age at which a subscriber can join the Atal Pension Yojana 18. Tri-service contingent of which one of the following countries participated in India’s Republic Day parade in 2021. 19. As a routine exercise operation ‘Garam Hawa’ and ‘Sarad Hawa’ Conducted by 20. The little Book of Encouragement author 21. Which day celebrated as Parakram Diwas

General Science 1. Which one of the following is not a female reproductive organ in humans? 2. Which one of the following cannot be called "Amphibian of the Plant Kingdom"? 3. Which of the following is not a consequence of deforestation? 4. Which one of the following chromosomes has a mismatched pair in a normal human male? 5. The word "Vaccine' has been derived from a Latin word having meaning 6. Which one of the following statements is true with regard to the image formation by two eyes of a person? 7. Which one of the following statements is correct regarding electromagnetic wavelength? 8. Which one of the following is the size of a hydrogen atom? 9. When a dielectric material is kept in an external electric field, which one of the following phenomena may be realized? 10. Which one of the following substances, when added to water, will not change the pH? 11. Which one of the following, on adding to water, will not scatter a beam of light? 12. Which one of the following will not be reduced by metallic zinc? 13. Who among the following discovered Proton? 14. Consider the following balanced equation: CO(g) + 2H, (g) → CH, OH (1) How many moles of CH3OH (1) can be obtained by reacting 2.0 mole of CO (g) with 2.0 mole of H, (g)?