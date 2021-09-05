UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Analysis (5th September): Check Difficulty Level of Recruitment Test & Good Attempts to clear cutoff marks

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Analysis (5th September): Find the detailed exam analysis of the UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam held in offline mode on 5 th September 2021 including the Difficulty Level of the questions & number of Good Attempts.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Analysis (5th September): UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam was held today, i.e., 5th September 2021 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held the Recruitment Test in offline mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer are permanent posts and come under Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial. The Officers recruited are liable to be posted anywhere in India. Candidates under the age of 30 years and with a Bachelor’s degree in any subject are eligible for these posts. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam held on 5th September 2021.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Live Updates

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Analysis – 5th September 2021

UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Test was held in Offline Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam held on 5th September 2021:

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Analysis held on 5th September 2021 Recruitment Test (Number of Questions/Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Offline Objective MCQs (120/300 Marks) General English, Indian Freedom Struggle, Current Events and Developmental Issues, Indian Polity and Economy, General Accounting Principles, Industrial Relations & Labour Laws, General Science, Knowledge of Computer Applications, General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude, Social Security in India Moderate to Difficult (75 to 85 Questions)

UPSC EPFO 2021 Subject-wise Exam Analysis

Below is the Subject-wise Exam Analysis of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Highlights of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam

- The paper was conducted in Offline Mode at selected Examination Centers across different cities.

- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

- The exam was of two hours duration (10.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON).

- All questions will carry equal marks.

- The medium of the test was both Hindi and English.

- 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

- PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe.

- Candidates’ reporting time at the test centre is 1 hour before the scheduled commencement of the test.

- Entry into the test venue was closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the recruitment test i.e. 09:50 am.

- It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

- Wearing of mask/face cover was maEPFOtory for all candidates. Hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

- Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Important Points to Remember after UPSC EPFO 2021 Offline Exam

UPSC EPFO 2021 Interview (100 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear for the Interview Round. Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam held on 5th September 2021.