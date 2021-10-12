UPSC EPFO 2021 Result Declared @upsc.gov.in: Check Interview Weightage, Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff for Final Merit List of EO/AO Posts

UPSC EPFO 2021 Result Declared @upsc.gov.in: Check Interview Weightage, Minimum Qualifying Marks & Cutoff for Final Merit List of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Enforcement & Accounts Officer 421 Vacancies.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Result Declared @upsc.gov.in: UPSC has declared the result of the UPSC 2020-21 Exam at its official website - upsc.gov.in. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the EPFO Recruitment Test in Offline mode on 5th September 2021 for 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). These posts are permanent and come under Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial. The Officers recruited are liable to be posted anywhere in India. Candidates can download the result from the link given below:

Download UPSC EPFO 2021 Result

Candidates whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the above link and fulfill all the Eligibility conditions will be called for the Interview Round. All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The link for DAF will be available on Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website (www.upsconline.nic.in). The date of launch of the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and the last date of submission of DAF will be informed in due course. The marks of unsuccessful candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website after completion of the recruitment process. Let’s first look at UPSC EPFO 2021 Interview Details:

UPSC EPFO 2021 Interview Details

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-2 Marks Interview 100 Marks

Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.

DOCUMENTS/ CERTIFICATES TO BE PRODUCED AT THE TIME OF INTERVIEW

The printout of the online application and the following Original Documents/ Certificates along with self-attested copies and other items specified in the Summon Letter for interview are to be produced at the time of interview:

a) Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate indicating the date of birth, or mark sheet of Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent issued by Central/State Board indicating Date of Birth in support of their claim of age.

b) Degree/Diploma certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years as proof of educational qualification claimed. In the absence of a Degree/ Diploma certificate, a provisional certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years will be accepted.

c) Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications claimed, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated

d) Certificate(s) in the prescribed proforma from the Head(s) of Organization(s)/Department(s)for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year) indicating the basic pay and consolidated pay & nature of duties performed

e) Caste certificateby candidate seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC in the prescribed proforma

f)A declaration in the prescribed format by candidate seeking reservation as OBC, that he/she does not belong to the creamy layer on the crucial date

g) Physically Handicapped certificate in prescribed proforma issued by the competent authority.

h) A candidate who claims change in nameafter matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce etc.

i) Certificate/ Document in respect of Age relaxationfor Ex-Servicemen, Central/UT Government Employees/Servants, etc.

j) Persons already in Regular Government service, whether in permanent or temporary capacity other than casual/Adhoc/daily wages/hourly paid/contract basis.

k) Certificate(s) in respect of claim regarding Professional Registration, Language, Publications, NET, GATE, Conference, Internship.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Interview Weightage

Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Interview Minimum Qualifying Marks

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an interview, the candidate will have to achieve the minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in the case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on a case-to-case basis.

UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff (2018)

In 2018, Combined CBRT (Written Test) was conducted for Recruitment to 33 posts of Labour Enforcement Officer (Central) in the office of the Chief Labour Commissioner Central, Ministry of Labour and Employment. 2255 candidates appeared for the exam. Below is the table showing category-wise detail of candidates appeared in the UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam - Number of Candidates Appeared Category Number of Candidates Appeared General 962 OBC 656 SC 536 ST 101 Total 2255

Below is the table showing categorywise detail of candidates selected in the UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam - Number of Candidates Selected Category Number of Candidates Selected General 13 OBC 11* SC 08* ST 01 Total 33 Note: *03 OBC & 01 SC candidates have been recommended against an unreserved vacancy

The total marks of the written examination were 300. The total marks of the Interview were 100. The weightage of written marks and interview in the final result was 75:25. Below is the Minimum level of suitability of marks in the UPSC EPFO 2018 Recruitment Test:

UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam - Minimum level of suitability of marks in Recruitment Test Category Recruitment Test (Total 300 Marks) Interview (Total 100 Marks) Final Selection Weightage (75:25) General 160.00 50 237.50 OBC 142.00 45 219.72 SC 128.50 40 194.25 ST 133.00 40 228.58

Below are the highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories in UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam - Highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories Category Highest Marks General 267.23 OBC 251.92 SC 268.47 ST 228.58 PH (OH) 118.28 PH (HI) 103.28

UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff (2017)

In 2017, Written Test was conducted on 26th February 2017 for Recruitment to 257 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment. Total 1.46 Lakhs candidates appeared for the exam. Below is the table showing category-wise detail of candidates appeared in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Number of Candidates Appeared Category Number of Candidates Appeared General 59,155 OBC 53,300 SC 27,533 ST 6,016 Total 1,46,004

Below is the table showing categorywise detail of candidates selected in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Number of Candidates Selected Category Number of Candidates Selected General 108* Including 12(PH-OH) & 02(PH-HI) OBC 110 Including 07 (PH-OH) SC 32 ST 7 Total 257

The total marks of the written examination were 100 and the total marks of the Interview were 100. The weightage of written marks and interview in the final result was 50:50. Below is the Minimum level of suitability of marks in the UPSC EPFO 2017 Recruitment Test:

UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam - Minimum level of suitability of marks in Recruitment Test Category Recruitment Test (Total 100 Marks) Interview (Total 100 Marks) Final Selection Weightage (50:50) General 49.50 50 110.83 OBC 44.50 45 103.78 SC 42.50 40 102.23 ST 43.50 40 103.06 PH (OH) 30.00 - 88.11 PH (HI) 33.00 - 93.61

Below are the highest marks obtained by candidates in different categories in UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam: