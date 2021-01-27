UPSC ESE Interview 2021 Dates OUT @upsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise Engineering Services 2020 Personality Test Schedule & Admit Card Details Here

UPSC ESE Interview 2021 Dates: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released an important notice regarding the commencement of UPSC ESE Interview 2021 on its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the UPSC ESE Mains 2021 can now download the interview schedule through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Interview 2021 is scheduled to be held on 8 March to 30 March 2021 for Civil Engineering Branch, UPSC ESE Interview 2021 for Mechanical Engineering is scheduled to be held between 15 March to 26 March 2021 while the interview/PT for Electrical Engineering is scheduled to be held between 8 to 30 March 2021. The personality test/interview for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering to be held from 8 to 24 March 2021.

The interviews/personality test will be held in two shifts. i.e. Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM). The candidates appearing in the UPSC ESE Interview 2021 can check roll number wise schedule in the provided link given below.

How and Where to Download UPSC ESE Interview 2021 Schedule?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC ESE Interview2021 Schedule flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on the provided PDF link. Then, a PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl + F + Roll Number and Search. Then, UPSC ESE Interview2021 Schedule will be displayed with timings and date.

The eligible candidates are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test. Candidates are advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions, before the appearance in the Personality Test.

Download UPSC Engineering Services 2021 Interview Dates

The commission has yet not released the admit card. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. The commission will release UPSC ESE Interview/PT Admit Card 2020 at its website soon. No request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.