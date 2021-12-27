UPSC ESE Mains 2021 DAF Released @upsc.gov.in, Submit applications by 7 January

UPSC ESE Mains 2021 DAF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application form (DAF) for Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021. The candidates who have qualified for the mains exam are required to submit the detailed application form before appearing in the exam. The candidates can submit applications from 27 December to 7 January 2021. The link to the applications is available at upsc.gov.in.

The candidates are advised to submit applications before the last date. No applications will be accepted after the last date. This drive is being done to recruit 215 vacancies under various categories of engineering such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering. The candidates can check the easy steps given to fill up the Detailed Application Form.

How to fill up UPSC Engineering Services Detailed Application Form?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘DAF: Engineering Services (Mains) Exam 2021. It will redirect you to the new page. Click on the application form link. Then, a window will be opened. Enter your login id, password, captcha code, and click on the login button. On the registration module, provide your Name (as recorded in the matriculation/secondary examination certificate), Roll Number (in six-digit format), and Date of Birth (as recorded in the matriculation/ secondary examination certificate). Provide your e-mail address and re-enter your e-mail address to confirm the same. Enter the random number which is appearing on the screen and click the submit button. All the fields are compulsory to fill in. Please ensure that you provide a valid and active e-mail address in the e-mail address field as your password for filling up. The Application Form shall be e-mailed to you at the e-mail address provided by you. The invalid or inactive e-mail address may prevent you from smoothly completing and submission of the online Detailed Application Form. After clicking the submission button, you will get a message on your screen, clearly mentioning your Name and e-mail that you have been registered and your password has been sent to your email address. Please note down your password. Now log in to your e-mail account and note down your password which has been sent to you by the Commission and again go back to the website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) and login into the Login module with your Roll Number (six-digit number) along with the password. Online DAF has ……… modules as indicated above, namely- Personal, Educational Information, Parental Information, Employment Information, and Final Submission Candidates are required to fill all the modules completely before finally submitting the Form ONLINE, using the Final Submission Module. Candidates should save each module after completing the same. However, candidates will have the option to make changes in any module before the final submission of DAF. Once Final Submission has been made, then no change will be possible Online. Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of documents as mentioned in the Instructions to candidates for filling in the Detailed Application Form.

UPSC ESE Mains 2021 DAF Link

Latest Government Jobs:

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota, Apply Online @nr.indianrailways.gov.in

NTPC Recruitment through CLAT 2021: Applications invited for Assistant Law Officer Posts

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Post @esic.nic.in, Check Application Process

NIELIT Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 126 Programmer, System Analyst and Others @nielit.gov.in, Check Eligibility

OSSC Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 87 Sub-Inspector of Excise Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Eligibility